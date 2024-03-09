Ranji Trophy Final: Potent Vidarbha to Take on Might Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai, who are eyeing their 42nd Ranji Trophy title, is set to take on Vidarbha in the final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium beginning here on Sunday, March 10.

As the dice start rolling, this is only the second instance in the history of the coveted domestic tournament that two teams from the same state - Maharashtra - are playing in the final. The fact that free entry for the spectators would mean a reasonable turnout unless the scorching sun decides to play the spoilsport.

Domestic giants Mumbai, earlier known as Bombay, and Maharashtra had clashed in the 1970-71 final and it was Bombay who had had the last laugh.

As far as the Ranji Trophy final 2024 is concerned, the comparison between the two teams would be blasphemy. Mumbai with five Indian internationals will run into a team full of youngsters with the potential to walk the long road. On paper, Mumbai holds a clear edge, but ground realities may come back to bite.

For the record, this will be Mumbai's 48th Ranji Trophy final appearance as against Vidarbha's third. For Mumbai, Rahane will be the cynosure of all eyes despite having a lean patch with the willow. However, given the experience and class, he cannot be discounted. The team management can expect him to come good in the all-important clash at home.

Besides Rahane, Mumbai have some big-ticket entertainers in their ranks in Prithvi Shaw, and Shreyas Iyer. Young Musheer Khan has the promise to live up to the state team's reputation. After being ignored for the central contracts, Shreyas Iyer would be keen on firing on all cylinders. He did not have a great time in the semi-final played at the MCA Bandra Kurla Complex ground and would surely like to stand up and be counted.

The vital cog in an otherwise star-studded Mumbai is certainly all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who slammed a hundred in the last four stages. Shardul's knack of contributing both with bat and ball would be handy for Mumbai.

On the bowling front, Mumbai will bank on the spin duo of Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian as they will be more than keen to run through the Vidarbha line-up. While the pace bowling attack will be spearheaded by Tushar Deshpande.

Well, Vidarbha won't mind going into the game as underdogs as that would release the pressure. If Vidarbha have to outclass Mumbai in their own backyard, a lot will depend on ace seasoned batter Karun Nair. Performers like Dhruv Shorey, skipper Akshay Wadkar, opener Atharva Taide, and crisis man Yash Rathod, who bailed the team out in the semi-final against Madhya Pradesh, will have to play their hearts out to get the better of the giants. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav will spearhead the bowling attack.

Mumbai last won the Ranji Trophy in the 2015-16 season after defeating Saurashtra in the summit clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. For Vidarbha, it will be their third final and they have won the Ranji Trophy twice - one they got the better of Delhi and the other time they defeated Saurashtra. Come Sunday, a cracker of a contest is on the cards on a tricky Wankhede surface.

Squads: Vidarbha - Akshay Wadkar (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Sarvate (Vice-Captain), Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Siddhesh Wath (Wicketkeeper), Akshay Wakhare, Aman Mokhade, Umesh Yadav, Danish Malewar and Mandar Mahale. Head Coach: Usman Ghani

Mumbai - Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Hardik Tamore (Wicketkeeper), Prasad Pawar (Wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias and Dhawal Kulkarni.