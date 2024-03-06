Free Entry for the Spectators for the Ranji Trophy final

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday said that the general public will be provided free entry to the Wankhende stadium in south Mumbai for the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha. The final will be played from March 10.

This was confirmed to ETV Bharat by MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik.

"A special memento commemorating the occasion of 50 years of Wankhede Stadium will be presented to both the team captains and all match officials before the start of play on March 10," added Naik.

He added that all age group players and support staff have been asked to come to the Wankhede Stadium to support Mumbai. They defeated Tamil Nadu in the semi-final by an innings and 70 runs while Vidarbha got the better of Madhya Pradesh in the other last-four contest.

It will be only the second instance when two teams from a state will take on each other in the final of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai, who will be led by Ajinkya Rahane, will take on Vidarbha, which will be captained by wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar. Vidarbha have retained the squad which defeated Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final, for the summit clash.

Mumbai are 41-time Ranji champions and this will be their 48th appearance in the final of the coveted domestic championship. Mumbai, who will be eyeing their 42nd title, will have home advantage.