'This is so wrong': Karthik slams Tamil Nadu coach for remark over Sai Kishore's decision-making

New Delhi: Dinesh Karthik has blasted Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni over his comments around skipper R Sai Kishore's decision to bat first in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu was up against Mumbai in the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy and Tamil Nadu chose to bat in the fixture played at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Bandra Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai. Batting first, Tamil Nadu managed to muster only a total of 146. Mumbai was on the verge of a collapse due to Sai Kishore's prolific spell, but all-rounder Shardul Thakur's century helped them compile 378 runs. Tami Nadu suffered a collapse yet again and they were bundled out on 162 as they lost by an innings and 70 runs.

After the match, coach Sulakshan Kulkarni criticised R Sai Kishore's decision to bat first. "I always speak straightforward — we lost the match at 9’o Clock on day one. Everything was set, we won the toss, as a coach, as a Mumbaikar, I know the conditions well. We should have bowled but the captain had some different instinct," he said during the post-match media interaction.

"Ultimately, he is the boss. I can give my feedback and inputs (as to) what kind of wickets and Mumbai’s mindset also. (From) 106 for 7, I knew before the match that this (Mumbai’s fightback) may happen," added Sulakshan.

Dinesh Karthik has now slammed the remark from Tamil Nadu coach on his X account saying that this is a disappointing act from the coach.

"This is soo WRONG. This is so disappointing from the coach ..instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after 7 yrs and thinking it's a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus (sic)," he posted on social media account.

Former Mumbai batter Shishir Hattangadi also slammed the coach for his comment. "Mumbai beat Tamil Nadu, first thing in the morning I read interviews by Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni with I- I-I- as a prefix to every statement. It's "we" "us" Sulu. A coach is never the Pied Piper, he's with the boys in good and bad times," he wrote on X.

The final of the Ranji Trophy will be played between Mumbai and the winner of the fixture between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh commencing on March 10.