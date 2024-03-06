Ranji Trophy 2024: Vidarbha Beat MP; To Clash with Mumbai in Final

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Celebrations erupted in the Vidarbha camp after pacer Yash Thakur dismissed Kulwant Khejroliya as the hosts defeated Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs in the semi final of the Ranji Trophy on the fifth day here on Wednesday.

Vidarbha will now take on a star studded Mumbai in the final of the coveted Ranji Trophy at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai from March 10. For the record, this is the only second time in the Ranji Trophy history that two sides from the same state have reached the grand final. On both occasions, teams were from the state of Maharashtra.

The first was the 1971 final, when Bombay (now Mumbai) defeated Maharashtra, now it will be Vidarbha clashing with Mumbai.

Coming back to the semi final played at Civil Lines ground here, Madhya Pradesh needed over 93 runs to book a berth in the final, while Vidarbha needed four wickets to make the summit clash.

Madhya Pradesh resumed at the overnight score of 228 for 6 and only in the second over of the day Aditya Thakare (2 for 45) cleaned up Kumar Kartikeya (0) as Madhya Pradesh lost its seventh wicket.

Aditya Thakare then bowled Anubhav Agarwal (0) as the hosts needed only two more wickets to make the final.

For Madhya Pradesh, their hopes were pinned on Saransh Jain (25). But it was Thakur (3 for 60) who bowled Jain on the second ball of the 78th over as Vidarbha quickly wrapped up the tail and put one foot in the final.

The Madhya Pradesh last pair of Avesh Khan and Khejroliya had a difficult task at hand, to romp their team home. Thakur then sealed the game for the home side after dismissing Khejroliya. Madhya Pradesh was bowled out for 258 in their second innings.

Vidarbha's win is more special as they had conceded the first innings lead. Vidarbha was bowled out for paltry 170 in the first essay.

Madhya Pradesh then was bowled out for 252 in the first innings but then Vidarbha made a strong comeback in the second innings. Vidarbha rode on Yash Rathod's 141 and skipper Akshay Wadkar's 77 as they posted 402 all out in their second innings.

Their bowlers did the rest and it will be an exciting final at the iconic venue in Mumbai. Akshay Wadkar and his boys will face Ajinkya Rahane-led team, who will be eyeing their 42nd title.