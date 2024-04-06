Pakistan Prospect Usman Khan Banned For Five Years

Hyderabad: Usman Khan, who recently changed his allegiance from UAE to Pakistan has been handed a ban by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for five years. The ban means that he will not be able to participate in the ILT20, the Abu Dhabi T10, or any other ECB-affiliated tournaments to be held in the UAE until 2029.

A statement from the ECB claimed that the player had breached his obligations to the Emirates Cricket Board. They stated that "found to have breached his obligations to the Emirates Cricket Board".

"Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he no longer wanted to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do,” the statement read.

Usman was on his way to get a spot in the UAE national squad as a result of playing in Abu Dhabi T10 and the ILT20 as a local player for the UAE. Also, he participated as an overseas player in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last month. However, the 28-year-old’s decision to join a Pakistan training camp resulted in his ban.

With the doors to the UAE cricket team closed for him, Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against New Zealand might provide him an opportunity to feature in the squad. Also, he will eye to secure a place in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup to be held this year in the United States and West Indies in June.