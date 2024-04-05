Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Offers Prayer at Somnath Temple

Veraval (Gujarat): Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, who has had a tough start to the IPL campaign and has been booed by fans over captaincy change in the team, offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in Prabhas Patan Gujarat.

A video was shared by the Somnath Temple Trust on Friday in which Hardik is seen performing rituals. Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians (MI) as a captain from Gujarat Titans (GT), replacing the five-time IPL winner Rohit Sharma.

He has faced booing in the three matches played by Mumbai Indians over the change of captaincy including at the team's home arena of Wankhede Stadium. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, part of the broadcasting team, had to ask the crowd to "behave" during the match against the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede.

No reason has apparently been given for change in Mumbai Indians captaincy that happened in the run-up to IPL 2024. Hardik had led Gujarat Titan's title campaign in the tournament's last edition.

Rohit is India's captain in all three formats and is seen to have shaped the careers of many stars, including the all-rounder in his role as skipper of Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of their upcoming clash against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, MI received a huge boost as Suryakumar Yadav linked up with the squad on Friday. Suryakumar last competed in December, striking a 56-ball 100 in the third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. He sustained an ankle injury during that contest.

Having lost all three matches so far, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points chart. Mumbai have once again lived up to their tag of being slow beginners in the IPL.