Opinion: Test cricket up and running thanks to West Indies and England

Hyderabad : They say, "Test cricket has expired." Some of them ask, "Does the five-day format hold any relevance?" But January 28 would go down in the annals of history as a day when 'The traditional format hit back at its detractors.'

Two nail-biting finishes on two sides of the world - Hyderabad and Brisbane - both were shockers when the hosts had to eat a humble pie. It is proven that you can love or hate Test matches but never ignore them.

What a day in Hyderabad - hosts India on the cusp of a triumph losing out eventually to visitors England when everyone thought, Rohit Sharma's boys would easily romp home. Bravo Ben Stokes, 'bravo' Ollie Pope for making us complacent Indian fans wake up from a slumber. Indians are invincible at home - the notion has come in for a beating for sure.

Look at Down Under, the indomitable Aussies have had to succumb to the exuberance of a young and energetic West Indies team, eventually throwing their hands up in despair. So, the favourite hosts have had to take a backseat. It is not just the victories but also the way England and West Indies played which should go a long way in rejuvenating the five-day format.

Ups and downs throughout the matches and subsequently a result that has taken cricket pundits by surprise. In Gabba, it was an injured Shamar Joseph who took seven wickets to restrict the Australians who were chasing a meager target of 215. In Hyderabad, it was Tom Hartley's 7-fer that stood in India's way to chasing a gettable 231.

What a coincidence- But at the end of the day, it is the game of cricket that has had the last laugh. And more appropriately, it is Test cricket that has perhaps allayed all fears that it is on a swan song.

If T20 fanatics thought going down to the wire is confined to their favourite format, give it a thought, blokes. Look back in time, there are instances galore when nerve-racking finishes in Test matches have had us goosebumps.

So, it's not yet over yet! Kudos West Indies and England for sending a warning call to all those aficionados of the glitz and glamour of the shortest format that its eldest brother may be ageing but yet not that weak to be thrown into oblivion.

Hail Test cricket!