Caribbean Calypso in Gabba: West Indies Secure First Test Triumph in 27 Years on Aussie Soil

Brisbane: West Indies upset Australia by 8 runs to clinch their first victory on Australian soil after 27 years.

Shamar Joseph was the chief architect in the victory as he took a seven-wicket haul in the second innings despite going through an injury. The pacer was seen hobbling throughout the overs but his spirit to give his best at any cost led to a sensational bowling spell from the youngster.

The fixture saw a thrilling encounter being played at Gabba as West Indies first posted 311 after being reduced to 64/5 at one stage thanks to half-centuries from Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva, and Kevin Sinclair. West Indies then responded brilliantly dismissing five Australian batters on a total of 54 but Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey ensured a comeback.

Khawaja scored 75 while Carey amassed 65 runs during his stay at the crease. Pat Cummins also contributed with a knock of unbeaten 64 runs. Australia then bundled out West Indies on 193 in the second innings and Kangaroos were chasing a target of 215.

Shamar Joseph rose to the occasion for the Carribean side despite suffering a toe injury and bowled a lethal spell taking seven wickets. His incredible bowling wrapped up the Australian innings 207.

It was the first victory for the Caribbean side after 27 years on Australian soil. West Indies have also become the first team to defeat Australia in a day-and-night Test match. They also ended Australia's 11-game unbeaten run in the pink-ball Test.

The achievement was very big for the West Indian team and former Caribbean cricketer Brian Lara was unable to control his tears after West Indies won the fixture.