IND vs ENG 1st Test: England register famous away win as debutant Tom Hartley bamboozles India

Hyderabad: England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday as the pushback started by incandescent Ollie Pope was given its perfect conclusion by debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley whose soul-ripping spell fashioned England's memorable win.

Set a target of 231, India were all out for 202 in 69.2 overs on the fourth day of the series opener. Hosts India were 95 for three at tea. Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (7/62) was the most successful bowler for England in India's second innings, finishing with one of the best figures by an overseas bowler playing in his first match in India. In the morning session, India bowled out England for 420 in their second innings riding on Ollie Pope's epic 196.

India chase and where it faltered

India's chase of 231 went horribly south once Hartley spun into India's top-order, igniting a rot that saw India getting bowled out for 202 in the final over of the day. This is India's fourth defeat in home Tests since 2013 and first ever in Hyderabad (across two venues in the city). India's approach during chase was in complete contrast to how Pope tackled Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of intent.

The spin twins have never been lethal on surfaces which aren't exactly dustbowl and England's second innings batting show won't do their reputation any good. "With a lead of 190 we were in control but exceptional batting - probably one of the best I've seen in Indian conditions, well played Ollie Pope. I thought 230 was gettable but it wasn't to be." India skipper Rohit Sharma said after the match.

Rohit's opposite number Ben Stokes termed it as his team's greatest win. "Since I've taken the captaincy on, where we are and who we're playing against, it's 100% our greatest victory," Stokes said. Earlier, Pope's brilliant 196 took England to 420 in their second innings, and gave them a substantial lead and genuine hopes of stretching India. And England did way more than stretching the hosts.

In fact, this defeat will leave a deep burn in Indian hearts as they stumbled against a 25-year-old rookie Lancastrian with a combined experience of three international matches on a pitch that did not hide any demons. There was appreciable turn and variable bounce but nothing this set of Indian batters could not have negated. Three dismissals showcased the travails of Indians on the day Shubman Gill (0), Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) and Shreyas Iyer (13) fell to their own ineptitudes.

Jaiswal made a half-hearted charge against Hartley and the spinner pulled back his length after spotting movement of the batter. All the left-hander could manage was to spoon a catch to Pope at silly point. Gill followed the suit two balls later in the same over. He made a hard-handed, indecisive push at the ball after Hartley tossed one around the off-stump. Pope did the rest at silly point.

Jack Leach, who is still not 100 per cent after taking a blow on his knee while fielding, dealt another telling blow to India's aspirations. He produced a rather regulation ball that went across the right-hander from around the stumps, and Shreyas just poked the ball to Joe Root at first slip. It was just a nothing dismissal that encapsulated India's turmoil on the day.

India could have felt a greater pinch with Iyer's dismissal as he is one of the better-equipped batter in this batting unit to negate spin. In-form KL Rahul (22) looked all set for another impact innings, but Root pinned him on the back-foot as the batter attempted a whip on the on-side. Rahul went upstairs after the on-field umpire gave him leg before, but the TV umpire too concurred with his distant colleague's decision.

Ravindra Jadeja challenged Ben Stokes for a quick single and the England captain found his target with a direct throw, catching the batter well short of the crease. But the sight of him walking back with a clutched hamstring might just offer a tad concern to the Indian camp. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked in good space but Hartley's guile had him stationed in front of the wicket when the ball thudded on to his pads.

After losing three wickets in the post-lunch session, India slipped further in the final passage losing wickets in a cluster before Ravichandran Ashwin (28) and KS Bharat (28) stemmed the slide for a while with a 58-run alliance for the eighth wicket. Their assiduousness was a marker for some of their top-order teammates but it remained just that. A gloomy pointer.

But for getting into a position from where they can dictate the course of the match, England, resuming from 321 for six, should be indebted to Pope, who ballooned his overnight 148 to 196. England's lead was a good 126 when play ended on Saturday, but they needed more to give a fight to India. Pope did that in the company of equally resolute Rehan Ahmed (28) and Hartley (34).

With Ahmed, Pope added 64 runs for the seventh wicket and then made 80 off 106 balls with Hartley on his side for the eighth wicket. However, Bumrah brought India the first breakthrough of the morning session when he had Ahmed caught behind. Ashwin's shooter ended the burgeoning Pope-Hartley alliance as the off-spinner sneaked a low-flying ball past the latter's bat to bowl him. Pope was the last man to depart. Fittingly, Bumrah, the best of Indian bowlers, ended his stay with a slower ball that dishevelled the stumps as Pope tried a reverse scoop.

Brief Scores:

England: 246 and 420 all out in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Jasprit Bumrah 4/41).

India: 436 and 202 all out in 69.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 39; Tom Hartley 7/62).

Updates from the match

Over 70 (202 all out)

Tom Hartley wraps it up nicely as India lose by 28 runs. A famous win for England. Siraj danced down to hit it out of the park but the massive spin left did it for him. Siraj st Foakes b Tom Hartley 12(20) [4s-1]

India's chances of escaping a defeat are hanging by a thread and one more wicket will hand them a defeat. Siraj is trying to be aggressive from one end as sustaining just on defense would be difficult on the surface.

India are on the brink of losing the Test as Ashwin also walks back to the dugout while facing Hartley. He advanced down the track to smack the spinner but missed the hit and Ben Foakes made no mistake in executing a stumping.

A dismissal at a crucial stage for the Indian team as KS Bharat who was looking well settled on the crease was dismissed by Hartley. The left-arm orthodox spinner bowled a delivery that drifted in from around the leg and beat the outside edge of the batter disturbing his off-stump and Hartley enjoys a memorable Test debut as he takes a five-wicket haul in the very first Test.

Both KS Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin have entered the double-digits with India needing 69 runs more for victory.

Ravichandran Ashwin and KS Bharat are steering the scoreboard slowly and steadily. India are still 97 runs away from the target with only three wickets in hand.

A brilliant delivery from Jack Leach turning away from Shreyas Iyer and he nicked it towards the slips. Root makes no mistake in taking an easy catch and the two new faces are at the crease in form Ravichandran Ashwin and KS Bharat.

Just when the team needed a partnership to bloom, Ravindra Jadeja walked back to the pavilion in the most unfortunate manner he could. He drove the ball towards mid-on and then tried to steal a single. However, Stokes quickly charged toward the ball and aimed at the stumps with a reverse flick.

India are in deep trouble as they lose one more wicket in the form of KL Rahul. Joe Root is the bowler this time around as he tried to play an off-break delivery from the backfoot. The ball hit his pads and even a review didn't save the batter from walking back to the pavilion.

Tom Hartley is on fire and he has taken his fourth wicket dismissing Axar caught and bowled. It was a tossed-up delivery outside off and the left-handed batter played the mistimed hit straight into the hands of the bowler.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel forged a partnership of 32 runs for the fourth wicket so far and have stabled the innings by the end of the second session. The match is now equally poised with India needing 136 runs to win with seven wickets in hand.

Tom Hartley is bowling brilliantly and he has delivered a big blow to the Indian team by dismissing Rohit Sharma. He bowled a delivery which went straight with the arm. The Indian opener was hit on the pads and the umpire immediately raised a finger after the fielding team appealed for the dismissal. The review also showed that it was crashing into the stumps and India are in trouble now.

Hartley is now bowling well and he is sticking to his line and lengths. Also, KL Rahul and Rohit both the batters are playing with caution after loss of two consecutive wickets.

Pope is on a roll here. He first played an impressive knock with the bat and is now putting in some admirable fielding efforts. A delivery flighted on off was pushed with hard hands by Shubman Gill and he played it towards Pope who was at a silly point. Pope was quick to react and pounced on the ball to take a brilliant catch. Gill goes for duck and India will need their experienced batters to step up in the current scenario.

Yashasvi and Rohit both were getting into the grove with some well-timed strokes. However, just when Yashasvi was starting to switch gears he got dismissed. The left-handed batter came down the track but debutant Tom Hartley saw him doing so and he dragged the length back. Yashasvi tried to turn it towards leg side but provided an easy catch to Pope who was standing at short leg.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have started the chase with an attacking intent especially with the former playing his shots freely. Also, an injury to Jack Leach compelled the England skipper to start the proceedings with Joe Root's off-spin.

India have a target of 231 runs to win and the England spinners will have an onus on their shoulders to restrict the opposition.