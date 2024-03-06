'Never Imagined That It Would Be A-33 Ball 69': Jemimah Rodrigues After DC's Win Over MI In WPL 2024

New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals Women's team made their home debut memorable as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in their Women's Premier League 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 69-run knock off 33 balls and skipper Meg Lanning's 38-ball 53 powered Delhi Capitals to 192 for 4. The home side then restricted Mumbai Indians to 163 for 8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Jess Jonassen (3 for 21) and Marizanne Kapp (2 for 37). With this win, they also extended their lead at the top of the points table (8 points in five matches).

Reflecting on her Player of the Match performance, Rodrigues stated, "I think more than anything else today, it was what I needed to do for the team to get a good score. I never imagined that it would be a-33 ball 69."

"The good thing about my game was from the first ball, I had the intent. I think that's what gets me going and gets my feet in a good position, so that really helped me," she was quoted as saying in a media statement.

Speaking about the experience of playing the maiden home game, the 23-year-old batter expressed, "I loved the atmosphere. Finally, we got to play on our home ground because we played in Mumbai (last season), in Bengaluru earlier, but now finally in Delhi."

"The crowd always gets me going, they keep me pumped up and I really take energy from them. Every time I was going to the boundary they were cheering, they were asking for dance moves. It was a nice experience out there," the batter, who also plays for India and Mumbai, added.

The Delhi Capitals will take on UP Warriorz in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the Kotla here on March 8 Friday.