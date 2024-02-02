Loading...

Mohd Siraj released from India squad for 2nd Test

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

India is playing the second Test with three changes with the major change being inclusion of Mukesh Kumar Sharma in place for Mohammed Siraj.

India is playing the second Test with three changes with the major change being inclusion of Mukesh Kumar Sharma in place for Mohammed Siraj. India won the toss in Hyderabad and opted to bat first in the game.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been released from the national squad ahead of the second Test against England, which is being played here, the BCCI said on Friday.

The decision has been taken as part of the workload management and pacer Mukesh Kumar has replaced the lanky Hyderabad pacer for the second Test against England, which is led by all-rounder Ben Stokes.

"Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times," the BCCI said on X , formerly known as Twitter.

The BCCI, however, said that Siraj will be available for selection for for the third Test in Rajkot. According to the BCCI, speedster Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the second Test. Avesh will warm up the benches along with Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jorel and Washington Sundar.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry surface at the ACA VDCA Dr Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday morning. India made three changed with Kuldeep Yadav, Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar coming in for Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj.

India are trailing 0-1 after losing the first Test at Hyderabad by 28 runs.

Read More

  1. IND vs ENG: India Win Toss and Opt to Bat
  2. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Set to Miss Remainder of Test Series against England
  3. Sarfaraz Khan on His Maiden India Call-Up: Self-Belief and Patience Was the Key

TAGGED:

Mohammed SirajInd vs Eng 2nd TestIndia vs England

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.