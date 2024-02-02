Mohd Siraj released from India squad for 2nd Test

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been released from the national squad ahead of the second Test against England, which is being played here, the BCCI said on Friday.

The decision has been taken as part of the workload management and pacer Mukesh Kumar has replaced the lanky Hyderabad pacer for the second Test against England, which is led by all-rounder Ben Stokes.

"Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times," the BCCI said on X , formerly known as Twitter.

The BCCI, however, said that Siraj will be available for selection for for the third Test in Rajkot. According to the BCCI, speedster Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the second Test. Avesh will warm up the benches along with Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jorel and Washington Sundar.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry surface at the ACA VDCA Dr Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday morning. India made three changed with Kuldeep Yadav, Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar coming in for Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj.

India are trailing 0-1 after losing the first Test at Hyderabad by 28 runs.