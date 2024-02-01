Loading...

Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Set to Miss Remainder of Test Series against England

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pace spearhead Mohammed Shami are likely to be ruled out from the remainder of matches of the Test series against England due to hamstring and heel injuries respectively.

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pace spearhead Mohammed Shami are likely to be ruled out from the remainder of matches of the Test series against England due to hamstring and heel injuries respectively.

Visakhapatnam: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will need more time to recover from his hamstring injury and along with pacer Mohammed Shami could miss the remainder of the five-match Test series against England.

Jadeja, who pulled his hamstring following his run-out during India's fourth-innings chase in the series opener in Hyderabad, was initially ruled out of the second Test beginning here from Friday. Jadeja returned with figures of 3/88 and 2/131 and also scored 87 and 2 in the first Test that India lost by 28 runs. A hamstring injury normally takes at least four weeks to heal and Jadeja could likely be ruled out of the entire series. The final Test of the series is in Dharamsala from March 7-11.

Pacer Shami, sidelined with an injury after a sterling show in last year's ODI World Cup in India, has gone to England to take special injections for his left ankle problem and also consult a surgeon. He was initially not considered for the first two Tests, but it is now learned that he could be ruled out of the entire series.

India will also miss KL Rahul in the second Test as he's out with pain in his right quadriceps for which he underwent surgery in 2022. Currently, under rehab at the National Cricket Academy, it remains to be seen if he will be back before the third Test in Rajkot from February 15.

India are also without star batter Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the first two Tests owing to personal reasons, forcing the BCCI to pick uncapped Rajat Patidar as a replacement. India have also added middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar, and all-rounder Washington Sundar to the squad.

Read More

  1. Jadeja, Rahul ruled out of second Test against England; Sarfaraz gets maiden India call-up
  2. IND vs ENG: India Gunning to Level Series While England Aiming to Make It 2-0
  3. Mohammed Shami's Absence Won't Increase Bumrah's Workload: Irfan Pathan

TAGGED:

Ravindra JadejaMohammed ShamiIndia vs England Test seriesKL rahul

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.