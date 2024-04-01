'Mahi Abhi Bhi Maar Raha Hai': Fans Erupt in Joy After Vintage MS Dhoni's Cameo Against DC

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Although Delhi Capitals clinched their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a 20-run triumph over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday, the classic vintage hitting by former CSK skipper MS Dhoni left fans in awe as they took to social media to shower praises on the 42-year-old cricketer.

With a quick and fiery 37-run innings, Dhoni on Sunday became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. Coming at the end, the former CSK skipper, who has won five IPL titles, smashed 37 off just 16 balls, including four fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 231.25. Dhoni has amassed 7,036 runs as a wicketkeeper-batsman in 380 T20s at an impressive 38.06 runs-per-innings ratio, including 28 fifties.

Famous cricket commentator and former Indian batter, Aakash Chopra took to X and said, "Mahi Abhi Bhi Maar Raha Hai". Several other former cricketers, including Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, and Michael Hussey, heaped praise on the wicket-keeper hailing from Jharkhand. "Inspiration knows no age! Witnessing @msdhoni Mahi Bhai’s incredible batting prowess at 42 is a testament to his unparalleled spirit and dedication," Suresh Raina said in a post on X.

The fans at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam went wild with excitement as the legendary batter played the scintillating knock. The fans also took to social media and showed their love for Dhoni.

"What an absolute incredible finish! CSK lose by 20 runs, but nobody seems to care, everybody wholeheartedly enjoying Thala 37*(16), 4 fours, 3 sixes. Such a special knock this. Thala Thala Dhaan!" an X user wrote.

"Is he ever planning to behave like a 42 year old strawberry farmer? Why is he batting like that young kid from 2007 with long hair, holding a reebok bat and everything?" another fan said.

A user on X even said that Dhoni might be eyeing a spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup. "Dhoni batting like he is also eyeing a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad," he said.

One of his fans requested that Dhoni should bat up the order and play more such innings. "MS Dhoni should definitely bat up the order. Man can still finish the game like he used to do in the prime," the fan asserted.

Chennai Super Kings’ former skipper MS Dhoni also added another feather to his illustrious cap while playing against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper across the globe to complete 300 dismissals in T20s.

Dhoni’s 300 dismissals boast 213 catches and 87 stumpings. The former India skipper solidified his position as the record holder for most dismissals in the shortest format of the game.