'Had Self-Belief That I'll Come Back': Rishabh Pant After Slamming Much Awaited Fifty

Vishakhapatnam: What could have been a better show of cricket when both Rishabh Pant and Mahendra Singh Dhoni played scintillating knocks for their side. It was the clash between Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals and Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings at DR. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA -VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant came in at No. 3 in the wake of David Warner’s 93-run partnership with Prithvi Shaw in the first ten overs. At first, the wicketkeeper-batter found it difficult to find his rhythm and managed to score just 23 off as many deliveries. However, he was able to accelerate well and scored 28 off the last nine balls before being dismissed for a massive 51 off just 32 balls in the final over of Delhi’s innings. Pant smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his knock.

Pant returned to competitive cricket in this IPL after recovering from a life-threatening road mishap in December 2022, and this was his first fifty in three games this season. After a knock which was more crucial for Rishabh Pant to gain momentum, the Delhi Capitals skipper said he always had the self-belief of making a comeback to top-tier cricket.

"One and a half years...this is something I have built my life on. I still have to keep learning as a cricketer. I had self-belief that whatever happens, I have to come back to the ground and I didn't think about anything else," Pant said during the post-match presentation.

"As a cricketer, I've to give my 100 percent. Took some time initially as I haven't played much cricket in the last 1.5 years," he said.

Delhi Capitals skipper also praised the bowlers for the triumph against the inform team, Chennai Super Kings. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) limited CSK to 171 for six. "Bowlers have been clinical today. We've learnt from our mistakes," Pant asserted.

It was DC’s first victory of the 17th season of the cash-rich league. The Pant-led side shot up to the 7th spot on the points table while CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who suffered their first defeat were poised at the second spot with four points.