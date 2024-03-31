IPL 2024 | DC vs CSK Live: DC Register Their First Win of Season, Beat CSK by 20 Runs

Visakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals registered their first win as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Live updates start from here

Live updates from the second innings

Over 20 (171/6)

MS Dhoni showed his prowess with the bat as he hammered Anrich Nortje for couple of boundaries and two sixes in the final over of the match. However, DC have registered a comprehensive victory over the five-time champions CSK by 20 runs, first of the ongoing season of the IPL. MS Dhoni and Jadeja remained not out on 37 off 16 balls and 21 off 17 balls respectively. Over 19 (151/6)

Mukesh Kumar bowled a brilliant 19th over and has made the game for DC out of nowhere, picking three crucial wickets in his three overs. He then nailed the perfect yorkers on first five balls, four against MS Dhoni and conceded a couple on the final ball to Jadeja. Just five runs came from it. CSK have lost the match technically as they need 41 runs off the last over as Dhoni and Jadeja failed to hit a six or a boundary in the 19th over. Over 18 (146/6)

Khaleel Ahmed came into the attack to bowl his final over of the innings. He has been the most impressive bowler of the match so far, with three overs, two wickets and conceded just nine runs. Dhoni smashed one over covers for a six, but still 12 runs came of it including three wides. One boundary per over can't hurt DC now. CSK need to buckle and need 23 runs per over to win this encounter. Still a decent over from the left-arm pacer. Over 17 (134/6)

Mukesh picked his third wicket in the form of Shivam Dube before Dhoni and Jadeja hit him for three boundaries in an over. Dhoni opened his account with a boundary and then got dropped on the second. Jadeja edge one towards third-man for a four and then Dhoni played one through the covers for a boundary. Can Dhoni and Jadeja take CSK over the finishing line? 14 runs came from the over, but they still need 57 runs off 18 balls. Over 16 (120/5)

Anrich Nortje came back into the attack and bowled a very economical over. He nailed couple of yorkers and mixed it with slower deliveries, keeping the batters guessing what is coming next. CSK now need 71 off final four overs and DC have plenty of overs left of their best bowler in the arsenal. It is definitely going to be nail-biting encounter. Over 15 (113/5)

Expensive over from experienced Ishant Sharma, 10 runs came from the over including a No-ball. Jadeja welcomed Ishant with a boundary on the first ball, but then both CSK batters failed to capitalize on it and make it 15-20 run over. CSK batters need to shift their gears now to secure a win. Over 14 (103/5)

Mukesh Kumar dismissed a set Ajinkya Rahane (45) on the third ball of the 13th over. Rahane gave a dolly to David Warner. Sameer Rizvi (0) was out on the first delivery as Mukesh Kumar struck for the second time in the over. CSK slipped to 102 for 5 and from here, the Rishabh Pant-led side was favourites to win the clash. Over 13 (101/3)

Seems like Delhi Capitals skipper has been saving Nortje for the back end and he comes to bowl his second over. The pressure is building on CSK and they need Dube to produce some huge hits to up the ante. Nine runs from the over. Over 12 (92/3)

Rahane hit a couple of fours in the over including a brilliant flick over deep square leg. Also, a lucky four on the outside edge. 14 runs earned from the over and the chasing team needs 100 runs from eight overs Over 11 (78/3)

Axar Patel provided the breakthrough as he dismissed Mitchell via caught and bowled. The ball was fired short and the Kiwi batter tried to play a shot to the left of the spinner but Axar put in a dive to take the catch. Only three runs from the over. Over 10 (75/2)

The third delivery of the over bowled by Rasikh Salam was flicked by Rahane for a maximum. The Indian batter is now playing big hits at regular intervals. Daryl Mitchell also joins the party as he whacked a full delivery into the stands. CSK now need 117 runs from 10 overs. Over 9 (58/2)

Daryl Mitchell walks down the track and smokes the third delivery of the over straight down the ground. Both the batters have amassed 11 runs from the and the required run rate for the chasing team is 12.18. Over 8 (47/2)

Ajinkya Rahane punishes a back-of-length delivery on the second ball of the over as he pulls one towards deep square leg for a boundary. Nine runs from the over. Over 7 (38/2)

Axar Patel into the attack as the pressure of boosting the run rate is slowly mounting on both the batters. Six runs from the over. Over 6 (32/2)

Since last season, Ajnkya Rahane has been a different beast in the IPL and once again he is playing some attacking strokes. The second delivery was on the pads and Rahane produced an effortless six to send the ball into the stands. A total of nine runs from the over. Over 5 (23/2)

Daryl Mitchell scored the lone boundary of the over as CSK managed to get only six runs off it. CSK needed 169 more runs off 15 overs with the required run rate over 11. Over 4 (17/2)

Ajinkya Rahane freed his arms and hit successive boundaries off Ishant Sharma in the fourth over. CSK fetched 10 runs off the over and crawled to 17/2 after four overs. Over 3 (7/2)

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was right on the money as removed a rusty Rachin Ravindra on the fifth bowl of the third over. Ravindra scored just two runs in 12 balls and was caught by Tristan Stubbs. Daryl Mitchell joined Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Over 2 (6/1)

Impressive over from Ishant Sharma and the DC pacers have been brilliant so far, They bowling on good length, outside off and getting some seam movement from the surface. Three runs from the over. Over 1 (3/1)

Live updates from the first innings

Over 20 (191/5)

Mustafizur Rahman conceded 12 runs in the final over as Delhi Capitals posted 191 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored with 52 while skipper Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw also played their parts to perfection by scoring 51 and 43 respectively. It will be an uphill task for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side. Matheesha Pathirana ended with fine figures of 3 for 31 in four overs and was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. Over 19 (179/5)

It was the Rishabh Pant (51 off 32 balls) show in Visakhapatnam as he raced to his fifty in just 31 balls. He hammered Matheesha Pathirana for a six and followed it up with two successive boundaries. But Pathirana had the last laugh as he dismissed Pant soon after he notched up his fifty. Pant was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Pant's knock was laced with four boundaries and three sixes. Over 18 (162/4)

Rishabh Pant played a pull shot which raced to the boundary off left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman on the second ball of the over and then then hammered a maximum on the penultimate ball over deep square leg. Delhi Capitals added 14 runs in the over and crossed the 160-run mark. Over 17 (148/4)

Matheesha Pathirana bowled an exceptional 17th over as he conceded only five runs - all singles, as Pant and Patel could not score a boundary or a maximum. Chennai Super Kings bowlers have conceded just 37 runs in the last five overs and took two wickets. Over 16 (143/4)

Pacer Tushar Deshpande conceded runs off the 16th over with Rishabh Pant hitting the lone boundary of the over on the last ball. Delhi Capitals need their skipper to take the opposition attack to task. Over 15 (134/4)

Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Mitchell Marsh (18) and Tristan Stubbs (0) in the 16th over as Delhi Capitals lost two quick wickets and slumped to 134 for 4. Chennai Super Kings made a remarkable comeback in the game. All-rounder Axar Patel joined skipper Rishabh Pant in the middle. Over 14 (129/2)

Brute power from the Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as he heaves a short ball over deep square leg and into the stands. Eight runs from the over and both the batters will now look to switch gears. Over 13 (121/2)

DC batters are using slog sweeps against the spinners effectively and Rishabh Pant also added one to the collection with a monstrous six. 10 runs from the over and DC are still scoring at a run rate of around 10. Over 12 (111/2)

Mitchell Marsh is also switching gears now and thanks to his exploits, the DC batters collected seven runs from the over. Over 11 (104/2)

One wicket has led to another and Prithvi Shaw walks back to the dugout this time around. Prithvi hoicked a six on the third ball via slog sweep but was caught behind the stumps by Dhoni on the next delivery as the batter edged a delivery to the former Indian skipper. Nine runs from the over. Over 10 (95/1)

Most dismissals by a WK in T20s

300 - MS Dhoni*

274 - Kamran Akmal

274 - Dinesh Karthik

270 - Quinton de Kock

209 - Jos Buttler