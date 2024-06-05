Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin on Wednesday said that he met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Delhi airport and exuded confidence that Naidu will play a key role at the Centre for protecting the rights of the southern states. In a post on X, CM Stalin said, "Met Thiru@ncbn garu, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar, at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights."
Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Will Take Steps to Realise People's Desire Not to Be Ruled By BJP, Says Kharge
CM Stalin Meets Chandrababu at Airport, Expects TDP Chief to Play Key Role at Centre, Advocate for Southern States
Honouring Mandate, Will Strive for Country to Prosper under PM Modi's Leadership: Chandrababu Naidu
Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that they were honoring the people's mandate and that they shall all strive to ensure that our country continues to prosper and emerge as a global leader under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. In a post on X, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Honoring the mandate given by the people of our country, all NDA partners unanimously endorsed Shri @narendramodi Ji as our coalition leader at a meeting held in Delhi today. Under his able leadership, we shall all strive to ensure that our country continues to prosper and emerge as a global leader."
Will Take Steps at Appropriate Time to Realise People's Desire Not to Be Ruled by BJP: Kharge after INDIA Meet
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the INDIA bloc will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP. He said that this decision was taken together by the alliance partners. Kharge said this addressing the media after the opposition alliance's meeting which was held to discuss the emerging political situation after the election results. One of the agendas of this opposition meeting was to explore any possibility of government formation and whether to reach out to their old partners Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, who became key players in the soon-to-be-formed BJP-led NDA government.
50 World Leaders Congratulate PM Narendra Modi and NDA on Their Electoral Victory
US President Joe Biden congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NDA's victory in the polls. Biden says friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock shared future of unlimited potential. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also congratulates PM Modi on electoral victory, saying UK-India friendship will continue to thrive. Over 50 world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated PM Modi.
The Mandate Is Decisively against Mr Modi, and Style of His Politics: Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to X and shared his opening remarks after chairing a meeting with the INDI Alliance partners. He said that he welcomed all INDI Alliance partners as they 'fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely.' He said, "The mandate is decisively against Mr Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well." Additionally, he also launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and said that he is determined to subvert the will of the people. "The INDIA Alliance welcomes all parties which shares its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice. Thank you!," he added.
NDA To Meet President Droupadi Murmu on June 7 and Stake Claim
The NDA will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 5 PM on June 7 and stake claim, as per reports. This move comes after the NDA chaired a meeting with its allies on June 5 and the key leaders including N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar promised to give their support to their alliance and form the government for the third time in a row.
NDA Leaders Elect PM Modi Unanimously as Leader in Proposal Passed in Delhi
The NDA leaders elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously as leader in the proposal they Passed in Delhi. As per their resolution, led by the PM, the main aim is to serve poor, women and the youth. It also speaks of bringing about major developmental changes in the country.
Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Gives Letter of Support to NDA; Says Will Remain Committed to Alliance
Eknath Shinde Sena gives letter of support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), promising to not quit the alliance as they form the government at the Centre for the third time in a row.
President Droupadi Murmu To Dissolve 17th Lok Sabha with Immediate Effect
The President has accepted the advice of the cabinet on June 5 and has signed the order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub Clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution.
Crucial NDA Meet Ends At 7LKM; INDI Alliance Meet To Be Held At 6 PM
The huddle at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence is over as the NDA meeting comes to an end at the LKM. KC Venugopal arrives at Congress Chief's residence as the INDIA bloc meeting is to be chaired at 6 PM today.
NDA To Stake Claim Today To Form Govt; PM Modi, Naidu, Nitish to Meet Prez
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will stake the claim to form their third successive government at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 5.
Decoding NDA's Win That Feels Like A Loss: How BJP Went From '400 Paar' To 32 Short
How did BJP reach this situation of extreme desperation at a time when it was dreaming of not only winning 400 seats in this Parliament elections, but also being bizarrely in power till the 2047? Elections and democracy were meant to endorse their passage into the future, rather than a system to make them accountable for their actions. From this standpoint, the parliament elections of 2024 were a big setback for BJP. Congress led INDIA alliance gave them a run for their money, resulting in setbacks in areas they had not bargained for. Sanjay Kapoor writes for ETV Bharat. Read Here...
China Congratulates PM Modi, NDA On Victory In General Elections
China on Wednesday congratulated PM Narendra Modi and BJP-led NDA alliance on the election victory, noting that a 'healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is also conducive to peace and development in the region and the world'.
Addressing a regular press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, "China is ready to work with its neighbour. A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is also conducive to peace and development in the region and the world". In a post on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs China stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship".
PM Modi, Ministers Resign; Prez Asks Them to Continue Till New Govt is Formed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. "The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office," read a statement from the President's Secretariat.
'Battle Won, War On': INDIA Bloc To Put All Efforts To Secure Majority
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) wants to keep all options open and pursue its goal of forming the government till the end, a day after the bloc managed to win 232 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The poll battle had been over but the war against BJP was on, the Congress strategists said on Wednesday, amid attempts by the INDIA bloc to cross the half-way mark of 272/543 needed to form a government.
“The battle is over, but the war is on. The Modi government had tied the hands and feet of the Congress and the opposition and asked us to swim in the electoral ocean. The opposition swam through. Now the challenge is to cross the ocean. The people have untied our hands and feet. The battle is won, the war is on,” AICC functionary Gurdeep Sappal said ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday. Read More...
Major Updates Till This Hour: PM's Resignation; Modi's HBD Wishes to Yogi Adityanath; Naidu's Assurance
- President Droupadi Murmu accepts PM Narendra Modi's resignation, requests him to continue till new government assumes office.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wishes UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 52nd birthday and hails him for the development in Uttar Pradesh. This comes a day after Uttar Pradesh posted a disappointing result for the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.
- TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu says his party is in NDA and that he will be attending the National Democratic Alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi later today.
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requests BJP top leadership to relieve him from the government duties so that he could focus on state assembly polls, after the drubbing in Lok Sabha polls.
- The Lok Sabha election results have shown that the BJP can be defeated, says Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as he meets his party candidates who won the polls.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Modi, hopes Indo-Israel ties reach "new heights".
Maharashtra DYCM Fadnavis Offers To Step Down
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged BJP's top brass to relieve him from the position so that he could work for the party. "I want to work for the BJP," Fadnavis said after the saffron party cut a sorry figure in the state in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Woos Nitish, Chandrababu
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut wooed Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the INDI Alliance meeting in Delhi on June 5. "Naidu, Nitish Sabke Hai", Raut said.
PM Modi, Ministers Have Resigned: President Murmu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. "The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office," read a statement from the President's Secretariat.
Election Results 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi Chairs Cabinet Meet, Likely to Take Oath on June 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new cabinet is likely to take the oath on June 8, sources told ETV Bharat on Wednesday. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Union cabinet in the national capital to take stock of the Lok Sabha election results and likely government formation following the BJP-led NDA winning a majority of seats in the house. The meeting at the prime minister's residence, a day after the results were declared, began at 11.30 am and will be followed by a meeting of the council of ministers, sources said.
They added that a meeting of all NDA MPs will be held on June 7 at Parliament Central Hall, where PM Modi will address them. Today's was the last meeting of Modi 2.0's cabinet and council of ministers. The cabinet also recommended the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha. The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16. The BJP on its own got 240 seats and the NDA a clear majority in the 543-member house, while the principal opposition party Congress bagged 99 seats. Read More...
Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi to Attend NDA Meet
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has reached the national capital on Wednesday, hours after he said that his party was in NDA and that he will be attending the Alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi later in the day.
NDA constituent Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending the NDA meeting at the national capital, a day after the alliance emerged victorious in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh. "We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you," Naidu said in a press conference when asked about his Delhi visit. Read More...
No Discussion Within INDIA Bloc Yet On Reaching Out To TDP, JDU: Pawar
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said there has been no discussion within the INDIA bloc yet on reaching out to the TDP or JD(U) to shore up the numbers of the alliance for government formation.
His remarks came ahead of the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence this evening to deliberate on the Lok Sabha poll results and whether to bring on board the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to cobble up a government.
Asked about reaching out to the TDP or JD(U) to shore up numbers for the INDIA bloc, Pawar said there was no such discussion within the bloc as yet. "We have not spoken about this yet," he said. He said the alliance leaders were meeting on Wednesday and will take collective decisions. The former Union minister is expected to play a crucial role in deciding the future course of action of the opposition alliance. His party NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) contested 10 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and won eight.
