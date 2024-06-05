Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Will Take Steps to Realise People's Desire Not to Be Ruled By BJP, Says Kharge

No Discussion Within INDIA Bloc Yet On Reaching Out To TDP, JDU: Pawar

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said there has been no discussion within the INDIA bloc yet on reaching out to the TDP or JD(U) to shore up the numbers of the alliance for government formation.

His remarks came ahead of the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence this evening to deliberate on the Lok Sabha poll results and whether to bring on board the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to cobble up a government.

Asked about reaching out to the TDP or JD(U) to shore up numbers for the INDIA bloc, Pawar said there was no such discussion within the bloc as yet. "We have not spoken about this yet," he said. He said the alliance leaders were meeting on Wednesday and will take collective decisions. The former Union minister is expected to play a crucial role in deciding the future course of action of the opposition alliance. His party NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) contested 10 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and won eight.