IPL 2024: Dhoni Adds Another Feather to His Cap; First-Ever Wicketkeeper with 300 T20 Dismissals

Visakhapatnam: Chennai Super Kings’ former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has etched his name by adding another feather to his illustrious cap. Dhoni, who has led CSK to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles during his leadership role became the first wicketkeeper across the globe to complete 300 dismissals in T20s.

Dhoni’s 300 dismissals boast 213 catches and 87 stumpings. The former India skipper solidified his position as the record holder for most dismissals in the shortest format of the game.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the first innings when Dhoni completed his 300th scalp behind the wickets. Delhi Capitals were batting first and Prithvi Shaw was facing the fourth delivery of the over. He tried to play a delicate cut on a delivery sharply turning away from him and Dhoni was quick to grab a sharp catch.

The 42-year-old is known for his sharp glovework behind the wickets and captaining the teams very well courtesy of his impeccable game reading and has a knack for backing himself while opting for unusual moves in the role of leadership.

Former Pakistan stumper Kamran Akmal (274) is in the second position on the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals in T20 cricket. Dinesh Karthik has an equal number of dismissals as a gloveman. South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is fourth in the list while Englishman Jos Buttler occupies the fifth spot.

In the first innings, David Warner and Rishabh Pant scored half-centuries which helped Delhi Capitals cross the 190-run mark and the team ended up posting a total of 191 for 5 on the board. Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with three dismissals.