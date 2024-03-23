IPL 2024 | ‘MS Dhoni May Not Play All IPL Games, Predicts Chris Gayle

Hyderabad: Ex-West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle has claimed that MS Dhoni may not play all the matches of the tournament after stepping down from the captaincy ahead of their first game. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off their title defence with a bang on Friday as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets.

Ruturaj Gaikwas was handed the captaincy from Dhoni and he was seen guiding the youngster with his leadership experience in the middle. He did not get a chance to bat but still made a buzz in the fixture by mentoring the young gun in placing fields.

Former cricketing great Chris Gayle has backed MS Dhoni to do well in the IPL but has also mentioned that he might not play the whole tournament and miss out on a few games.

"He (MS Dhoni) might not play all games. There may be a little break in between for him. that's why the decision. But MSD will go well, don't worry about that," Gayle said on Jio Cinema.

Dhoni looked sharp behind the stumps in the opening fixture of the competition. Mustafizur Rehman was the star of the show for CSK as he picked four wickets while Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja came with significant contributions to play a role in the victory.

CSK will play their next game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai from 7:30 PM IST.