'Show Ruturaj's Face Too', Sehwag Puns As Visuals Show Dhoni the 'Skipper'

Chennai: The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings started the 17th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) on a high. All looked likewise for CSK, except for the captain. Young Ruturaj Gaikwad took the role of the skipper after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from the role.

Despite the fact that Dhoni has passed on the baton, the crowd and the camerapersons left no chance to laud MSD in the entire game. To this, former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was doing Haryanvi commentary for JIO, quipped, "Bhai Ruturaj ka bhi chahraa dekha do ek do baar(in camera) vo bhi captain hai sirf Dhoni ka hi Chahraa dekha raha hai (Brother, Please show Rituraj's face as well (in camera), he is captain. The cameraman is showing only Dhoni's face)."

Ruturaj-led CSK were always in control of things as they never allowed Royal Challengers Bengaluru to step ahead of them throughout the match. In the entire fixture, Ruturaj looked active with field and bowling changes. The young man was also seen taking advice from Dhoni.

A day before their opening match, CSK announced that the right-handed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the pack for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. On replacing Dhoni as the skipper, Ruturaj said, "I Feel privileged. But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes."

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman clinched the first four-fer of the IPL 2024 as he helped Chennai Super Kings to begin the tournament on a winning note, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets with eight balls to spare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.