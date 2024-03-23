IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rehman Becomes First Bangladesh Bowler to Take Four-Wicket Haul

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

Mustafizur Rehman became first Bangladesh bowler to take four wickets in IPL.

Bangladesh’s left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rehman achieved a historic feat on Friday in the opening fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He became the first bowler from Bangladesh to take a four-wicket haul in IPL.

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) commenced their campaign in the IPL 2024 with a victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday and left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rehman played a key role in the victory.

He finished with four wickets during his spell while conceding 29 runs against RCB. The 28-year-old bettered Shakib Al Hasan’s record who had three wickets to his name while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Mustafizur dismissed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and Cameron Green to rip apart the top order of the opposition.

Du Plessis was looking dangerous in the game as he had smashed 35 runs in the powerplay with the help of eight boundaries. However, the Bangladesh pacer sent him packing in the fifth and that opened the floodgate resulting in RCB losing wickets in quick intervals.

With the prolific spell, he also scalped his 50th dismissal in the IPL. It was the sixth four-wicket haul for him and the pacer has 297 wickets from 241 T20s so far. Also, Mustafizur’s bowling figures were the second-best bowling return on IPL debut for CSK after Shadab Jakati who clocked 4/24 in 2009.

Although Mustafizur hasn’t been at his very best since last year CSK kept faith in him and bought the pacer at a value of INR 2 Crores in the auction. He proved his worth in the opening game of the ongoing season by running through the opposition’s top order and dismissing ace batters in their lineup.

