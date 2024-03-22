IPL 2024 | CSK vs RCB Live: Kohli-Green rebuild, RCB 65/3

Chennai: The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League starts with a game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Both the teams would be looking to start on high.
- Over 9 (RCB 63/3)
A Decent over for RCB, eight runs came from the over. However, they'll have to increase their run rate as one of them have to look for big shots.
- Over 8 (RCB 55/3)
Both the batters are not taking risks at this point of time. They have again ran quickly and brought up seven runs with singles and doubles in the second over of Theekshana.
- Over 7 (RCB 48/3)
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He replaces Mustafizur Rahman, who took two wickets in his previous over. Both the batters played both overs sensibly and accumulated six runs with four singles and a couple.
12,000-plus runs in Men’s T20 cricket
14562 - Chris Gayle
13360 - Shoaib Malik
12900 - Kieron Pollard
12319 - Alex Hales
12065 - David Warner
12000* - Virat Kohli
- Over 6 (RCB 42/3)
Deepak Chahar joins the party with Mustafizur Rahman as removes in-form Glenn Maxwell on duck. He tried to steer the fifth stump delivery towards the third-man for a single but played it very fine and Dhoni completed a regulation catch behind the wicket. Cameron Green has joined the RCB's most dependable batter Virat Kohli. Just a single came from the over.
- Over 5 (RCB 41/2)
Mustafizur Rahman struck twice in his first over. What a comeback from the left-arm pacer after conceding a boundary to RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Mustafizur dismissed Faf du Plessis on the very next ball and then picked a wicket of Rajat Patidar on the final ball of the over. Just a boundary came from the over.
- Over 4 (RCB 37/0)
First bowling change from the newly appointed CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as he calls mystery spinner Maheesha Theekshana on the attack replacing Tushar Deshpande. Theekshana did well to keep du Plessis quiet in this over. Just four singles came from the over.
- Over 3 (RCB 33/0)
Skipper continues to take on CSK bowlers. He smashed three boundaries in Deepak Chahar's second over. He played a lofted drive over the mid-off fielder for four, then played a flat bat shot in the same direction for another boundary. Chahar then tried to change his length and it didn't work well. Looked like Faf was waiting for it. He went on backfoot and punched it towards point boundary for four and then pulled one in between the gap of square leg and deep mid-wicket. Four boundaries came from the over, including a wide on the second delivery.
- Over 2 (RCB 16/0)
Faf glances one towards the leg side and then gently pushes into the gap of extra covers and points for a couple of boundaries. Deshpande then made a decent comeback and conceded just a single.
- Over 1 (RCB 7/0)
Virat Kohli comes down the track and Chahar bowls it too wide as RCB are off the mark without a bowl being bowled. Kohli then guides one towards third man for a single. du Plessis gives some respect to the first three balls he faced and then smashes one between the gap of covers and mid-off for a boundary and then keeps the strike with a single. Seven runs came from the first over.
- National Anthem
Famour India singer Sonu Nigam sung the national anthem of India before the commencement of the game.
- Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj
- Toss
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Fad du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat.
- 7.30 pm
Toss has been delayed and will happen at 7.40 pm.
