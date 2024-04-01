IPL 2024: Pant Fined Rs 12 Lakh as DC Maintained Slow over Rate

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday. Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in their IPL game held on Sunday.

According to an official statement issued by the IPL, "Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 31."

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs," added the statement. Delhi Capitals rode on fifties by opener David Warner and skipper Rishabh Pant to post a challenging 191 for 5 in their 20 overs as the left handed batters took the CSK to task.

In reply, Delhi Capitals bowlers put up a spirited show as they restricted the CSK to 171 for 6 and eked out a win. For the record, this was DC first win of the season and courtesy it, the Pant led side jumped to the seventh spot in the points table, while CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who suffered their first defeat were poised at the second spot with four points.