Sandeshkhali Violence: CBI Sets Up Temporary Camp in Dhamakhali to Receive Complaints

Sandeshkhali: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started camping in Sandeshkhali following the unrest that has kept West Bengal on tenterhooks for more than five months.

The agency has set up a temporary camp office in Dhamakhali that will operate 24 hours a day for a month.

Initially, CBI came up with an email address for people to lodge complaints related to Sandeshkhali on the orders of Calcutta High Court. However, since many people of the area are unable to access email, the agency has set up a camp to accept their complaints and expedite the investigations.

People arriving at the camp are being asked to file a written complaint. CBI officers will be present at its office on the SBI premises adjacent to Ferryghat in Dhamkhali for the time being. They have asked people to bring their complaints in written form by tomorrow.

This apart, the agency has already received several complaints in their mail.

CBI's temporary office has been set up on the upper floor of SBI premises in Dhamakhali. People have started arriving here from Bermajur, Byrakhali.

Imran Uddin Gharami of Beramgadhar complained that they had bought 5 bighas of land. On hearing this, supporters of Sheikh Shahjahan's brother Sirajuddin demanded Rs 80,000. Later, it was found that the purchased land has been registered in someone else's name and they they complained to BLRO, who asked them to approach court. But, the problem remained unresolved.

After Sandeshkhali issue came to light, Sheikh Shajahan and his brother and some others were arrested. The grievance procedure started.

A list of 130 people has been prepared to whom land would be returned. Among whom, Imranuddin Gharami's wife, Momtaz Bibi's name is also included but she did not get her land back. Therefore, she has come to complain at the CBI office.

There are many others like Momtaz Bibi who visited the camp on Friday with the hope to get back their land.

