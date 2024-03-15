Mahesh Bhupathi Enters TT Arena as UTT Announces 8th Team

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has added an eighth franchise to the league's roster with the announcement of the SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE) Pvt. Ltd.-owned unit that will represent Ahmedabad.

The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), continues to grow. The team will be known as Ahmedabad SG Pipers, a media statement issued by UTT stated.

"The success of Indian table tennis stars on the international circuit and the popularity of UTT among players and fans has only made the league stronger over the years. UTT is committed to promoting the game of table tennis and this expansion marks an exciting chapter in the league's growth as it will help us spread the game to a new region," UTT co-promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani said in a joint comment.

"Ultimate Table Tennis is the premier table tennis competition in the nation and they are able to showcase both homegrown and international talent at the elite level. I am sure the presence of our team - Ahmedabad will make the upcoming edition of the league more competitive and entertaining,” said CEO, SGSE Mahesh Bhupathi.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers will join Jaipur Patriots, who entered the UTT fray in August 2023. The two franchises will make their debuts when the league gets underway for its fifth season later this year. Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT are the other six teams in the league.