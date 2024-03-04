Indian Men's, Women's Table Tennis Teams Qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Hyderabad: In a historic moment, India's men's and women's table tennis teams have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics 2024 scheduled to start on July 26.

On Monday, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released the latest world team ranking and India has been allocated in the last seven coveted spots for the upcoming marquee event. Three men’s teams and four women’s teams have clinched their positions among the Olympic qualifiers, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Finally!!!! India qualifies for the team event at the Olympics! Something I have wanted for a long long time! This one is truly special, despite it being my fifth appearance at the Olympics! (sic)"

Kamal also congratulated the women's team, "Kudos to our Women’s Team who also secured a historical quota! (sic)"

After the conclusion of the World Team Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea in February 2024, which served as the last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, seven spots in the team events remained, which have been awarded to sides based on their rankings.

In the women’s event, India, Poland, Sweden, and Thailand qualified for the biggest sporting extravaganza in the world. Meanwhile, in the men’s category, Croatia, India, and Slovenia secured their spots, injecting an extra dose of adrenaline into the competition.

With the final lineup now complete, the roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics promises an unparalleled spectacle. Here all the teams will be aiming for a gold medal. Players will be seeded using the ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings published in July 2024. This marks a significant milestone for Indian table tennis history, as it will be the first time the nation competes in the team event at the Olympics since its inception at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Men’s Teams:

1. Australia (Continental Qualification)

2. Brazil (Continental Qualification)

3. Canada (Continental Qualification)

4. China (Continental Qualification)

5. Chinese Taipei (World Championships Qualification)

6. Croatia (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)

7. Denmark (World Championships Qualification)

8. Egypt (Continental Qualification)

9. France (Host)

10. Germany (World Championships Qualification)

11. India (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)

12. Japan (World Championships Qualification)

13. Korea Republic (World Championships Qualification)

14. Portugal (World Championships Qualification)

15. Slovenia (World Ranking Qualification)

16. Sweden (Continental Qualification)

Women's Teams:

1. Australia (Continental Qualification)

2. Brazil (Continental Qualification)

3. China (Continental Qualification)

4. Chinese Taipei (World Championships Qualification)

5. Egypt (Continental Qualification)

6. France (Host)

7. Germany (Continental Qualification)

8. Hong Kong, China (World Championships Qualification)

9. India (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)

10. Japan (World Championships Qualification)

11. Korea Republic (World Championships Qualification)

12. Poland (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)

13. Romania (World Championships Qualification)

14. Sweden (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)

15. Thailand (World Ranking Qualification)

16. USA (Continental Qualification)