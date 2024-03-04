Indian Men's, Women's Table Tennis Teams Qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 41 minutes ago

The Indian men's and women's table tennis teams qualified for the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, commencing from July 26 in France.

The Indian men's and women's table tennis teams qualified for the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, commencing on July 26. Ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal expressed happiness over the development saying he wanted it to happen for a long time.

Hyderabad: In a historic moment, India's men's and women's table tennis teams have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics 2024 scheduled to start on July 26.

On Monday, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released the latest world team ranking and India has been allocated in the last seven coveted spots for the upcoming marquee event. Three men’s teams and four women’s teams have clinched their positions among the Olympic qualifiers, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Finally!!!! India qualifies for the team event at the Olympics! Something I have wanted for a long long time! This one is truly special, despite it being my fifth appearance at the Olympics! (sic)"

Kamal also congratulated the women's team, "Kudos to our Women’s Team who also secured a historical quota! (sic)"

After the conclusion of the World Team Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea in February 2024, which served as the last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, seven spots in the team events remained, which have been awarded to sides based on their rankings.

In the women’s event, India, Poland, Sweden, and Thailand qualified for the biggest sporting extravaganza in the world. Meanwhile, in the men’s category, Croatia, India, and Slovenia secured their spots, injecting an extra dose of adrenaline into the competition.

With the final lineup now complete, the roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics promises an unparalleled spectacle. Here all the teams will be aiming for a gold medal. Players will be seeded using the ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings published in July 2024. This marks a significant milestone for Indian table tennis history, as it will be the first time the nation competes in the team event at the Olympics since its inception at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Men’s Teams:

1. Australia (Continental Qualification)
2. Brazil (Continental Qualification)
3. Canada (Continental Qualification)
4. China (Continental Qualification)
5. Chinese Taipei (World Championships Qualification)
6. Croatia (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)
7. Denmark (World Championships Qualification)
8. Egypt (Continental Qualification)
9. France (Host)
10. Germany (World Championships Qualification)
11. India (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)
12. Japan (World Championships Qualification)
13. Korea Republic (World Championships Qualification)
14. Portugal (World Championships Qualification)
15. Slovenia (World Ranking Qualification)
16. Sweden (Continental Qualification)

Women's Teams:
1. Australia (Continental Qualification)
2. Brazil (Continental Qualification)
3. China (Continental Qualification)
4. Chinese Taipei (World Championships Qualification)
5. Egypt (Continental Qualification)
6. France (Host)
7. Germany (Continental Qualification)
8. Hong Kong, China (World Championships Qualification)
9. India (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)
10. Japan (World Championships Qualification)
11. Korea Republic (World Championships Qualification)
12. Poland (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)
13. Romania (World Championships Qualification)
14. Sweden (World Ranking Qualification – reallocated)
15. Thailand (World Ranking Qualification)
16. USA (Continental Qualification)

Read More

  1. World Table Tennis Championship: Indian men's team miss assured Olympic berth; looses to South Korea
  2. World Table Tennis Championship: India Women Fails to Qualify for Olympics, Lost to Chinese Taipei
Last Updated :41 minutes ago

TAGGED:

Achanta Sharath KamalIndia Table tennis in OlympicsParis Olympics 2024India at Paris Olympics

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.