World Table Tennis Championship: India Women Fails to Qualify for Olympics, Lost to Chinese Taipei

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

India women's team campaign came to an end as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat against formidable Chinese Taipei by 1-3 in the Round of 16 of the World Table Tennis Team Championship in Busan in South Korea on Wednesday.

India women's team campaign came to an end as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat against formidable Chinese Taipei by 1-3 in the Round of 16 of the World Table Tennis Team Championship in Busan in South Korea on Wednesday.

Busan (South Korea): India women's team missed out on a direct 2024 Paris Olympic quota as their campaign concluded after suffering a heartbreaking defeat against formidable Chinese Taipei by 1-3 in the Round of 16 of the World Table Tennis Team Championship here on Wednesday.

The Chinese Taipei side sealed their spot in the world's biggest sporting event by making it to the quarterfinals in the elite tournament.

Earlier in the day, India had thumped Italy 3-0 in Round of 32, but seemed clueless against Chinese Taipei as they managed to win only one match when Seasoned Manika Batra thrashed Chen Szu-Yu in a five-game (11-8,8-11,4-11,11-9,11-9) cliffhanger.

However, the national women's team, playing for the second tie of the day, could not capitalise on the 1-0 lead. The 25-year-old, Sreeja Akula lost to Cheng I-Ching in three straight games (6-11,9-11,5-11), raising a ray of hope in Chinese Taipei team with scores on level 1-1 in the tie. Li Yu-Jhun then extended Chinese Taipei's lead to 2-1 with a 12-10, 15-13, 9-11, 11-2 win over Ayhika Mukherjee.

Batra, playing the fourth match of the tie against Cheng I-Ching, managed to draw level in the second game but could not force the decider as she succumbed to a 10-12,11-5,9-11,5-11 defeat.

India, however, earned crucial ranking points in the tournament beating Hungary, Spain, and Uzbekistan at the group stage and Italy in the Round of 32. The rankings points should help India to qualify for the Paris Olympics by the end of February.

Read More

  1. World Table Tennis Team Championship: India Women's Qualify for R16, Beat Italy by 3-0 in R32
  2. World Table Tennis Championship: India women's team beat Spain by 3-2, enters Round of 32
Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

Table Tennis Team ChampionshipIndia vs Chinese TaipeiParis Olympics 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.