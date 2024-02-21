World Table Tennis Team Championship: India Women's Qualify for R16, Beat Italy by 3-0 in R32

Busan (South Korea): The Indian women's team advanced to the Round of 16 after securing a dominating 3-0 victory against Italy at the World Table Tennis Team Championships here on Wednesday.

Playing the first match of the tie, Sreeja Akula, 49th ranked, defeated Nikoleta Stefanova in straight games (12-10, 11-6, 11-7) in mere 20 minutes to give India a 1-0 lead. Seasoned Manika Batra proving yet again why she is the best in the business, extended India's lead to 2-0 with her attacking style. The 36-ranked-paddler thumped her rival Giorgia Piccolin in an identical straight-game (12-10, 11-6, 11-5) in a match which stretched 23 minutes.

As India was poised for a 3-0 clean sweep, Ayhika Mukherjee, one of the team's most consistent players in this tournament, went up against Gaia Monfardini. Ayhika faced a tougher challenge throughout the match yet kept herself clam and prevailed with Ayhika, winning 15-13 in the first game. In the second game, the Indian paddler did not take much time to take a 2-0 lead.

However, in the third game, Monfardini fought back with a 15-13 win. Ayhika, however, claimed the fourth game 11-8 to complete her 15-13, 11-9, 13-15, 11-8 win and completed India's victory in the tie.

The Indian women's team, seeded 17th, will square off against the fourth-seeded Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals later today at 1.30 pm IST. Hence, India is just one step away from claiming a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indian men's team will take on Kazakhstan in the Round of 32 later in the day. Notably, they have to qualify for the quarterfinals to book their tickets to 2024 Paris Olympics, commencing from July 26.