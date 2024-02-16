Table Tennis Championship: Ayhika, Sreeja Stun World No 1 and 2 But India Go Down to China

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Ayhika beat Sun 3-1 (10-12, 11-2, 11-13, 6-11, 0), while Sreeja beat Wang 3-0. India, however, went down fighting as it lost to China 2-3.

Ayhika beat Sun 3-1 (10-12, 11-2, 11-13, 6-11, 0), while Sreeja beat Wang 3-0. India, however, went down fighting as it lost to China 2-3.

Busan(South Korea): Indian paddlers Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula stunned the world's top two players, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, but it wasn't enough as the side went down 2-3 to defending champions China at the World Table Tennis Team Championships here on Friday.

Starting the proceedings for India, Ayhika, ranked 155, punched way above her weight to pull off a brilliant 12-10 2-11 13-11 11-6 win against world number one Yingsha to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja pulled off a dominating win over Yidi. The Indian won 3-0 (11-7 11-9 13-11). India's top-ranked player Manika Batra disappointed losing both her matches to world number four Wang Manyu (3-11 8-11 15-13 7-11) and Yingsha (3-11 6-11 13-11 9-11).

With the tie locked at 2-2, the 26-year-old Ayhika was unable to recreate the magic of her opening match and went down in straight games to Manyu 9-11 11-13 6-11.

Read More

  1. FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet's Brace Went in Vain as India Men's Hockey Team Lose 4-6 to Australia
  2. Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Men's Team Lose 2-3 to China, Finish Second in Group A
  3. Women's Pro League: Netherlands Win 1-0 but India Produce Much-Improved Show

TAGGED:

Ayhika MukherjeeSreeja Akula

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.