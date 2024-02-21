World Table Tennis Championship: Indian men's team miss assured Olympic berth; looses to South Korea

Busan (South Korea): Indian men's team lost their pre-quarterfinal fixture in the ongoing World Table Tennis Championship on Wednesday by 0-3. Harmeet Desai, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost their singles.
More to follow..
