World Table Tennis Championship: Indian men's team miss assured Olympic berth; looses to South Korea

Indian men's campaign in the world table tennis championship came to an end on Wednesday as they were beaten by South Korea.

Indian men's campaign in the world table tennis championship came to an end on Wednesday as they were beaten by South Korea. With the defeat Indian contingent missed out on a chance to secure an Olympic berth.

Busan (South Korea): Indian men's team lost their pre-quarterfinal fixture in the ongoing World Table Tennis Championship on Wednesday by 0-3. Harmeet Desai, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost their singles.

