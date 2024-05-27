Kolkata Knight Riders Emerge Triumphant in IPL Final, Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Mamata Banerjee React

Hyderabad: As the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lift their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, several Indian personalities, politicians, and Sportspersons have expressed their joy and congratulated the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise for their incredible victory.

KKR players produce an exceptional show with both, bat and ball, in the title clash against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Sunday. Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19), and Harshit Rana (2/24) ripped apart the SRH's formidable batting lineup to the lowest team total in the IPL finals. KKR batters then rode on to Vyankatesh Iyer (52 off 26 balls) and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz's (39 off 32 balls) partnership of 91 runs off 45 balls as they chased down the 114-run target with eight wickets and 58 balls to spare.

"What a consistent performance by @KKRiders! Their batters started the campaign with a bang, but it was the bowlers who took centre stage during the latter stages of the tournament. All their bowlers chipped in tonight, taking wickets and making the run chase relatively easy. Congratulations to all the players and coaching staff on winning the third trophy for their franchise! @GautamGambhir and @iamsrk. Commiserations to @SunRisers, who very often lit up the IPL over the last 2 months, but couldn't go the distance in the final,"n wrote cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on his X handle.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her X account and congratulated the team. “Kolkata Knight Riders’ win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff, and the franchise for their record-breaking performance in this season of the IPL. Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come," West Bengal CM wrote on X.

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also congratulated Kolkata Knight Riders for their third title win, third most by any team in IPL history, and captain Shreyas Iyer for his exceptional captaincy. "Congratulations to the @KKRiders for clinching the 2024 #TATAIPL! The team showed great consistency throughout the tournament and kudos to @ShreyasIyer15 for leading the side brilliantly. Once again, thank you to the fans for coming out in big numbers and for making this yet another successful season!" wrote Jay Shah on his X handle.

Virender Sehwag congratulated Kolkata with it's owner Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from the movie Om Shanti Om - 'Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh poori kaaynat use tumse milaane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai' (When you truly desire something, the whole universe conspires in order for you to achieve it).

"Many congratulations @KKRiderson a 3rd IPL title. As @iamsrk says, Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh poori kaaynat use tumse milaane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai. Special credit to @ShreyasIyer15 for leading the side brilliantly in the field and executing the plans so well. It's great to see earlier (Ashish) Nehra ji and now Gautam (Gambhir) succeed as mentors and win their team championships. Well done," former India batter Virender Sehwag wrote on his X account.

"Congratulations to @KKRiders on being crowned @IPL 2024 champions 🏆 They've been the standout team all through the season. Kudos to@SunRisers for a stellar run - but the better team prevailed today. Special shoutout to @GautamGambhir for his fearless mentorship, and to the King of Hearts, @iamsrk for his success in both cinema and cricket this year," wrote Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

"The best team by a good distance this season are about to win the @IPL. Quality display by all the players but Gautam Gambhir has brought that sprinkle of cricket strategy thinking," former England captain Micheal Vaughan said.

"Huge Congratulations to KKR on Winning the IPL trophy! Salute to SRK Spirit and Strategic brilliance of Gambhir |This has been an incredible journey, and I'm so proud of the hard work and dedication everyone put in Well deserved, champions," India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami said.