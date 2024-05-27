GG Don't Feel Bad, It's God's Plan for Today: SRK Cheers Up Gambhir As KKR Reshare Throwback Video

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the winners of the Indian Premier League 2024, posted an old video on their social media handle featuring their co-owner Shah Rukh Khan who says "GG Don't Feel Bad, It's God's plan for today" to mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Kolkata Knight Riders posted a video on X handle where Shah Rukh Khan cheered up Gautam Gambhir after their emphatic eight-wicket win over unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

"GG, you don't feel bad. We all will be bouncing back and doing better. It's a God's plan as Rinku says. We'll be back with more and better God's plan," Said Shah Rukh Khan in the video.

The video caught the attention of KKR and SRK fans within a few minutes and social media users started reacting to it."Absolutely, it’s God’s plan… kyun ke ache logo ke saath hamesha acha hota hai (Because any good thing happens with only good people)," Samina (@SRKsSamina_), a social media user, commented on a post on X.

"Owner like Shah Rukh Khan, Mentor like Gautam Gambhir, Perfect Combination!" wrote Amethyst (@HsSachan).

"Gautam Gambhir: The driving force behind KKR’s “three” trophies. First as a player now as a mentor," wrote Amarnath Gupta (@Amargupta).

"I love him (Shah Rukh Khan), his commitment to everything in life & indomitable spirit has inspired us all. He is everything," wrote Reem Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo (@blushcakeleo).

Shah Rukh motivated his players and mentor after their disappointing loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the thriller game at Eden Gardens on April 16. It was England captain and RR opener Joss Buttler, who stole the game from the jaw of KKR single-handedly with an exceptional 107-run knock of 60 deliveries as the Shreyas Iyer-led side conceded the second-highest run-chase (224) of IPL history.

After the match, SRK, along with his family, co-owner Juhi Chawla, and other celebrities including Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor, joined the KKR players for a group photoshoot with the trophy. Gauri Khan also shared a picture of herself and her husband on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood superstar was seen turned up at the stadium wearing a white colour mask on his face. It must be a precautionary thing as he was hospitalised in Ahmedabad after suffering from heat stroke and dehydration earlier last week

Coming to the match, having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL title clash. KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare. Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 52 off 26 balls.

Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19) and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders, as SRH simply failed to turn up for the big game.