KKR Played like Invincibles throughout the Season: Captain Shreyas Iyer on Title Triumph

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third Indian Premier League title on Sunday, captain Shreyas Iyer said his side "played like invincibles" the entire season. With an exceptional team effort, KKR thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad in the title clash by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk).

Speaking at the post-match presentation KKR skipper Shreyas said, "Absolutely comprehensive (the win). We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual."

"They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now," he added.

The 29-year-old, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, was dropped from the latest central contracts released by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) after he was allegedly seen at KKR's camp in Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2024 and for not taking part in the Ranji Trophy. However, he then took part in semi-final and final encounters of the coveted Ranji Trophy and then joined his IPL franchise.

After the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shreyas didn't look in good form and as a result, was not picked in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Albeit, Mumbaikar hoped to keep in touch with the game. "All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. Looking forward to playing more competitive cricket," he said.

The elegant right-hander reserved a special word of praise for Mitchell Starc, whose two wickets in the Power Play denied SRH early momentum. "That's when all the big players stand up, right? It was a high-pressure game and he's been so good off the field. He's never shown any complacency in his work ethic. He stepped up to the right occasion," he noted.

The Mumbai man also heaped accolades on all-rounder Andre Russell, who produced a three-wicket burst in the final. "He's got that magic wand. He's looking forward to picking wickets. All the guys stepped up at the right time and that's made it easier. It has been a flawless season."

On the other hand, Pat Cummins, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, was disappointed with the team's performance in the summit clash and asserted that his side was completely outplayed by the Knight Riders on the night.

"I thought they bowled fantastically. We were outplayed. They didn't give us anything. It was a tricky wicket and didn't feel like a 200-plus wicket. 160 would have given us a chance."

Cummins, who was roped in for a whopping INR 20.50 crores in the mini auction, led SRH in the final after the franchise saw themselves in the bottom half of the points table in the last couple of years. With the ultra-aggressive approach, SRH completely changed the dynamics of the games this season. However, the same template backfired for them at the knockout stages twice against the same opponent, especially in the final.

Cummins also thanked his players for a fantastic IPL campaign and the crowd for supporting SRH. "I had not worked with many of the guys before but it was great working with them. A really great squad and the staff. We play a lot in India but in front of a sea of blue. So, it was good to have the crowd on our side at times," he added.

Starc said the heavy price tag of Rs 24.75 crore never really bogged him down, and, in fact, he enjoyed leading the bowling unit of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024. Starc produced a fine spell upfront taking 2/14, helping KKR to beat Sunrisers by eight wickets in the title round.

"A lot has been made of the money. I am older and more experienced now. So, that helped to deal with all that and leading the attack. It was a lot of fun for me personally and we have got an exciting attack," said the left-arm pacer.

"We didn't know what to expect but the bowling unit showed all the skills they have and the wicket-taking balls. It will be great to see how they go," he added.

The left-arm pacer was struggling to make an impact in the first half of the tournament, but he got the rhythm right in the second half of the tournament. He provided the early breakthroughs for his side and the wicket of southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma in the first over of the final was a perfect example of it.

Starc said it felt great to stand on the podium after an "awkward journey". "It was a great night for KKR. What a season. It was an awkward journey. I think we had a fantastic squad. We remained a consistent side with contributions from everyone. That was a big part of our success," said the Aussie.