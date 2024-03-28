IPL 2024: 'There Are Going to Be Tougher Moments, Let's Stick Together'; Sachin Tendulkar's Pep Talk

Hyderabad: Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper and current mentor Sachin Tendulkar gave an encouraging pep talk after the franchise's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs on Thursday in a high-scoring affair. Both the teams scored over 200 runs and a plethora of records were broken during the fixture. Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klassen was the chief architect of the destruction as he scored an unbeaten 80 runs from just 34 balls.

MI were in control of the chase as they were scoring with a run rate of around 14 till the 10th over of the innings. However, Tilak Varma's dismissal broke the momentum and MI eventually lost the fixture.

A video of Tendulkar giving a pep talk to the players has surfaced on social media and it has gone viral. "In the second half, despite scoring 277, 10 overs down the line nobody knew who was a clear winner. The game was very much open. The target was very much achievable. That's a clear-cut sign that we've batted really well. So let's stick together. Together. There are going to be tougher moments. We will stick together as a group and pull it through," Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, said in a video uploaded by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while MI will square off against Rajasthan Royals a day after that at their home ground - the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.