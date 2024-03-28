IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Becomes Third Mumbai Indians Batter to Hit 100 Sixes

Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya became the third Mumbai Indians player to hit 100 sixes for the franchise. He reached this landmark during the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and MI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Wednesday.

Pandya achieved this feat in his 94th match for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Former MI player and current batting coach Kieron Pollard leads the most sixes for the franchise chart with 223 sixes, followed by former skipper Rohit Sharma, who has smashed 210 sixes for Mumbai.

The 30-year-old all-rounder was the fastest Indian to reach 100 sixes in IPL history, taking 1046 deliveries. KKR all-rounder Andre Russell is the overall fastest cricketer to reach 100 sixes in the cash-rich league, taking a meagre 657 deliveries to achieve this landmark. He is followed by his compatriot Chris Gayle, who took 943 deliveries to reach the milestone.

Pandya has amassed 1511 runs in 94 appearances for MI at a strike rate of 153.71. He stands at the seventh position in most runs tally for MI led by Rohit Sharma with 5383 runs at an average of 29.57 in 209 matches. He has hammered four half-centuries for the franchise with a high score of 91.

Notably, The right-hand batter is just one boundary short of completing 100 fours for the franchise. He has scored a total of 99 boundaries for Mumbai and is currently placed at 11th spot in the most fours list for the franchise. Rohit leads the chart with 466 fours followed by former MI skipper Sachin Tendulkar (295), Suryakumar Yadav (295), Pollard (218), Ambati Rayudu (205), Ishan Kishan (188), Quinton de Kock (120), Parthiv Patel (119), Lendl Simmons (109) and Krunal Pandya (105).

Hardik Pandya has 2344 runs under his belt in this franchise tournament which came at an average of 30.05 and at a strike rate of 145.86. He has racked up 10 half-centuries four of which have come for Mumbai Indians.

Coming to the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their first win of the ongoing IPL by defeating Mumbai Indians in the high-scoring thriller by 31 runs. Hyderabad registered the highest total of the tournament's history of 277/3 while Mumbai scored 246 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match award for amassing the fastest fifty by an SRH player in the franchise's history.

Mumbai are now placed bottom of the points table with a couple of defeats in as many matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side will next face Rajasthan Royals at their home ground - Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 01.