IPL 2024 | 'It Is Just Matter of Time', MI Skipper Pandya comments after Historic Clash against SRH

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 28, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium witnessed a historic T20 clash on Wednesday when the home side Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians faced each other in their second game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. MI managed to score 246 runs in reply to SRH's 277/3, registered the highest team total in tournament history, and lost the high-scoring match by a mere 31 runs.

Hyderabad: "Insane" was the only word that Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins could think of to sum up the six-hitting slugfest against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Wednesday.

It was a game of many firsts as SRH smashed 277 for three, the highest total in IPL history. Mumbai Indians kept themselves in the game before ending at 246 for five.

For the first time, 500 runs were scored in a game, including a record 38 sixes. "That was insane. The ball was really pinging around. Not until we bowled, it got a bit too close for comfort. They found a boundary whenever they needed it, but we finished it off well," said Cummins at the post-match presentation. It was a batting beauty but Cummins did not envisage such a big total.

"You never play for 270, but we wanted to be positive and be aggressive, take the game on. It was a good wicket, so we have to suck it up knowing we would go for a few boundaries. "What's important is to have clear plans with the ball. There was amazing atmosphere in the ground, enjoyed playing here, was incredibly loud," said the skipper after SRH's first win of the season.

Opposition skipper Hardik Pandya could only doff his hat to the opposition batters though his team also put up a spirited fight with the bat. "Wicket was good, 277 no matter how bad or good you bowl, if the opposition has to score that much, they have batted well," said Pandya.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, all Mumbai bowlers leaked more than 10 runs per over. 17-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka conceded 66 runs in his four overs. "They (the bowlers) were good, it was tough out there, almost 500 runs were scored and the wicket was helping the batters, we could have done a few things here and there, but having said that, we have a young bowling attack and we will learn.

"If the ball goes this many times into the crowd, you will need time to get the overs done. Everyone (the batters) looked good and it is just a matter of time before we put things right," said Pandya. He backed Maphaka to come good in the next game.

"He (Kwena Maphaka) was fantastic, coming into his first game and getting overwhelmed, he was alright and backed his skillset, just needs some game time," added the Mumbai Indians skipper.

  IPL 2024 | SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 Runs
  MI vs SRH: South African teenage pacer Kwena Maphaka bowls most expensive spell on IPL debut

