IPL 2024 | SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 Runs

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

It was raining fours and sixes as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest-ever IPL total of 277/3. Heinrich Klaasen was the chief architect of the destruction with a knock of unbeaten 80 runs while Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma chipped in with crucial contributions. Hardik Pandya (46/1), Gerald Coetzee (57/1) and Piyush Chawla (34/1) picked one wicket each for Mumbai Indians.

Later, Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers held their nerves despite brisk hitting by Mumbai Indians batters. Mumbai Indians eventually fell short by 31 runs. For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, skipper Pat Cummins (2 for 35) led from the front and was ably supported by Jaydev Unadkat (2 for 47) and Shahbaz Ahmed (1 for 39).

It was Sunrisers Hyderabad's first win of the season, while it was the second successive loss for the Hardik Pandya-led side. Several records were shattered in the game courtesy of the batting display by SRH which was a treat to watch for their fans.

Over 20 (246/5)

Mayank Markande (0/52) conceded 15 runs in the final over but Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high-scoring game. This was Sunrisers Hyderabad's first win in the season after they had lost their first match. This was Mumbai Indians second successive loss.

Over 19 (231/5)

SRH skipper Pat Cummins justified his high price tag and showed his mettle as he conceded only seven runs in the penultimate over. Mumbai Indians needed 47 runs from the last six balls.

Over 18 (224/5)

Jaydev Unadkat (2 for 47) conceded 14 runs from his last over and dismissed rival skipper Hardik Pandya (24) on the last ball of the 18th over. A superb fielding effort from Mayank Agarwal on the boundary line saved five runs for the hosts.

Over 17 (210/4)

Mumbai Indians amassed 20 runs in the 17th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Tim David hitting two sixes and a boundary. The five-time champions kept themselves in the chase and needed 68 runs from 18 balls.

Over 16 (190/4)

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat bowled a superb over as he conceded only five runs in the 16th over. Mumbai Indians needed 88 runs from final four overs. It is an uphill task for skipper Hardik Pandya and Tim David, who were at the crease, as the required run rate had climbed to 22.

Over 15 (185/4)

Tilak Varma mistimed his pull on the very first delivery of the over by Cummins and Agarwal takes a sitter. The onus to secure a victory will be now on the shoulders of Tim David and Hardik. An economical over of three runs from Cummins.

Over 14 (182/3)

Hardik is yet to set in but Tilak continues his onslaught and he dances down the track to hit a six over deep extra cover against Markande on the second delivery of the over. The left-handed batter is looking in control of things but MI still have a difficult task cut out for them in the form of scoring 96 runs from six overs.

Over 13 (170/3)

Bhuvneshwar used pace variation effectively in the over not allowing Hardik and Tilak both to smack any ball beyond the boundary fence. Also, he nailed a yorker on the last ball which was dug out by Hardik somehow. Only five runs from the over.

Over 12 (165/3)

Hardik smacks a six and then follows it up with a four on the next ball. It has been an exhibition of some sensational hitting from the batters of both sides. 14 runs from the over and MI now require 115 runs from eight overs.

Over 11 (151/3)

A four towards deep extra cover brings up a 24-ball 50 for Tilak and he will now look to stay at the crease till the end and take the team over the finishing line. Unadkat is going very expensive tonight but he gets a scalp of Naman. 10 runs from the over.

Over 10 (141/2)

Tilak is also switching the gears as he punished one delivery down the leg with a maximum and then followed it up with a reverse sweep for the same result. Third six in the over as the left-handed batter slog sweeps a full delivery over deep mid-wicket. MI now require 137 runs to win from the last 10 overs.

Over 9 (119/2)

Tilak started the over from SRH skipper Cummins with a four of the first ball towards long-off. Naman Dhir has impressed spectators in the last fixture and he continues to do so in this game as well. A ramp shot from him for maximum. Both the batters smacked Cummins for 17 runs in the over.

Over 8 (102/2)

Tilak Varma smoked the second delivery of the over from Markande who is just introduced into the attack. Both the batters are taking their chances as MI have to keep up with the required run rate which is constantly high due to such a mammoth total.

Over 7 (91/2)

Impact player Umran Malik is introduced into the attack and the captain has brought him with the hope that his rapid pace will trouble the batters. However, Dhir uses pace to his advantage and flicks a ball on the legside for maximum. A lot of pace from the youngster but no control over the direction. 15 runs from the over.

Over 6 (76/2)

Shahbaz Ahmed is keeping it wicket to wicket and that's why his first over was quite good and he also got a dismissal. Naman Dhir played a brilliant inside out for four runs but still, the batters managed to amass only nine runs from the over.

Over 5 (67/2)

Rohit smoked a six over deep mid-wicket but his attempt to continue the temp of the innings ended up in his dismissal. The right-handed batter went for a pull but mistimed it instead. Abhishek Sharma caught the catch with ease and Cummins got a breakthrough in his very first over. An economical over from Cummins, only eight runs from it.

Over 4 (59/1)

Ishan Kishan welcomed Shahbaz Ahmed into the attack but he was dismissed the very next ball as an attempt at slog sweep ended in failure and the batter was caught in the deep by Markram. Some sigh of relief for SRH. Rohit was also on the verge of getting out as his mistimed stroke went in the air but his catch was spilt by Abdul Samad.

Over 3 (50/0)

Lucky boundary for Ishan Kishan on first ball but he middled the second delivery for a six on leg-side. MI openers have come up with a befitting reply to the situation and they are scoring at a run rate of above 10. Kishan is now causing destruction with his bat. 50 runs from 3 overs. Some crazy hitting from both the batters in the middle.

Over 2 (27/0)

Veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat bowls the second over for SRH. He bowled a low full toss to Ishan Kishan and the left-handed batter punished him straight down the ground with four runs. Rohit also smoked a six and it is the need of the hour as MI are chasing a humongous target. Rohit is on a roll here and MI amassed 18 runs from the over.

Over 1 (9/0)

A disappointing start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and he conceded nine runs from the opening over. The right-arm medium pacers’ skills are looking to be on the wane considering his expensive spell in the last match and the lack of control in the first over here as well.

Over 17 to 20 (277/3)

Wow! 63 runs of the last four overs and SRH created history, posting the highest total in IPL. On the third last delivery of the innings, SRH broke the RCB's record of 263. In between, Klassen got to his fifty of just 23 deliveries. The duo of Klaasen and Markram amassed 116 runs for the fourth wicket and it is the highest partnership for SRH for fourth wicket or below in the tournament's history.

Over 16 (214/3)

Already MI bowlers have conceded a lot of runs in the match and on top of that, Coetzee gifted runs to the opposition with five wides. 12 runs from six deliveries bowled by the bowler so far.

Over 15 (202/3)

The MI captain brings Jasprit Bumrah into the attack to restrict the run flow but Klaasen ensures that the momentum is continued and he smokes a six over deep midwicket on the fourth delivery. A total of 11 runs from the over.

Over 14 (191/3)

Klaasen is now switching the gears and he whacked a six on the fourth delivery as the all-rounder hit a six over long leg in the second tier. A total of 11 runs from the over. SRH are now running the scoreboard with a run rate above 12.

Over 13 (180/3)

Bumrah bowls an economical over against the run of play and concedes only seven runs. The pacer is using the cutters smartly to bamboozle batters.

Over 12 (173/3)

Heinrich Klaasen launched Shams Mulani over long-off and he is also keen to continue the tempo. A total of 12 runs from the over and the run rate is kept intact by the batters.

Over 11 (161/3)

A shot delivery from Chawla and Abhishek pulls it for a boundary over deep midwicket. He tried to continue the momentum on the last ball and played a lofted shot over long-on. However, he was caught at the boundary by Naman Dhir. A total of 13 runs from the over.

Over 10 (148/2)

Abhishek Sharma is looking like a phenom with willow in his hand and there is no stopping to the young batter. A boundary on the first ball and a couple of sixes after that helped him score the quickest fifty for SRH in 16 balls. 20 runs from the over and SRH is continuously maintaining its massive run rate.

Over 9 (128/2)

Markram is now getting his eyes set and Hardik comes into the attack seeing an opportunity to bowl one more over. However, Markram smacked a six on the last ball of the over and it's an 11-run over for the batting side.

Over 8 (117/2)

Abhishek Sharma hit four on the third delivery of the over and SRH are continuously maintaining a run rate of around 14. But, Coetzee has provided an important breakthrough for the team as Head tries to play an aerial shot on off-side but gets caught in the deep by Naman Dhir. Aiden Markram also opens his account with a boundary.

Over 7 (102/1)

Piyush Chawla is into the attack and MI needs to take the wicket as soon as possible considering the kind of havoc Head is inking with the bat. Abhishek Sharma also joins the bandwagon as he smacks three sixes in the overs. SRH are moving forward with a lightning-quick speed. 100 runs in just seven overs. Head registers the fastest fifty for SRH in the history of IPL.

Over 6 (81/1)

Coetzee comes into the attack replacing Bumrah and he bowls no-ball at the start to award a free hit to the batting team. Abhishek Sharma takes full advantage of it and earns maximum by playing a pull on the first ball. With his carnage, Head completes his half-century in just 18 balls.

Over 5 (58/1)

A short delivery from Hardik Pandya to Mayank and the batter mistimes his pull. A top edge and the batter is caught at mid-on by Tim David. Abhishek Sharma comes to bat next. Head is continuing his attack from one end as he played a ramp shot from a short delivery by Hardik. In spite of a wicket, the MI skipper leaks 13 runs from the over.

Over 4 (45/0)

Sticking to his reputation, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a quality over as soon as he was introduced into the attack. He used cutters in the very first over and that hasn’t allowed both the batters at the crease to free their arms. Five runs of the over.

Over 3 (40/0)

Head is now switching gears as he whacks two maximums in the over. He smoked the third delivery of the over on leg-side with a slog. Next, it was a pull over deep mid-wicket for another six. Some crazy hitting from the Australian batter and he makes it to 3*1(10) in no time. 22 runs from the over.

Over 2 (18/0)

A difficult catch at long-off for Tim David but he drops and it races for a four. Mayank Agarwal also joins the party with a pull over in the deep midwicket region and gets four runs as a result. A productive over for SRH as they accumulate 11 runs from Pandya’s first over.

Over 1 (7/0)

Some swing on offer for Maphaka wasn’t able to control his line for the first couple of deliveries. Travis Head starts his knock with a backfoot punch through extra cover for four runs. Seven runs from the over.

Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal open the innings for SRH while Kwena Maphaka will open the proceedings for MI

Playing XI

Sunriser Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Toss

Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.