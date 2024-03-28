IPL 2024 | Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Mumbai Indians by 31 runs, Know all records

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) overcame the challenge of the Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Hardik Pandya in a match which saw run-fest of over 500 runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

SRH posted the highest-ever IPL total of 277 for 3 against MI before sealing a 31-run victory in a power-hitting contest that left bowlers on both sides befuddled.

Opener Travis Head (62 off 24 balls) smashed an 18-ball half-century and then southpaw Abhishek Sharma's brisk (63 off 23 balls) knock helped the hosts to go for a rollicking start start that saw the latter snatching the franchise record for the fastest fifty from the Australian within minutes. The hulk-like Heinrich Klaasen came out all guns blazing (80 not out off 34 balls) and former skipper Aiden Markram (42 off 28 balls) provided the final flourish in the death overs which helped SRH break an 11-year-old record of highest-ever total in IPL innings.

The previous highest total in IPL was 263 for five achieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 with the stormy innings from Universe Boss Chris Gayle (175 off 66 balls).

Barring pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, none of the MI bowlers could step up and failed to restrict the opposition batters from scoring or picking up a wicket on regular intervals, having an economy rate of above 10. The 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka, who made his IPL debut, bowled the most expensive spell on IPL debut, conceding 66 runs off four overs.

In their run-chase, former skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan came out with intent, giving a blistering start which they were looking for. MI reached the fifty-run mark in just three overs. The wickets kept tumbling, but MI batters continued to take on SRH bowlers, playing shots all around the ground. At the halfway stage, MI were looking good to chase down the target. However, it was Tilak Verma's wicket where they went on the backfoot and Hardik Pandya's failure with the bat which saw them scoring 246 for 5 at the end of their 20 overs.

Records broken in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match:

Highest aggregates in an IPL match

523 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

469 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

459 - PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018

458 - PBKS vs LSG, Mohali, 2023

453 - MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017

Highest aggregate in a Men’s T20 match (Domestic + Franchise Leagues + T20I)

523 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024

517 - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023

515 - QG vs MS, Rawalpindi, PSL 2023

506 - Surrey vs Middlesex, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023

501 - Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Highest Team Totals in an IPL match

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

246/5 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

246/5 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

Highest innings scores in Men’s T20 cricket (Domestic + Franchise Leagues + T20I)

314/3 - Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou, 2023

278/3 - Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun, 2019

278/4 - Czech Republic vs Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

275/6 - Punjab vs Andhra, Ranchi, 2023

Highest second-innings totals in an IPL match

246/5 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024 (Lost)

226/6 - RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020 (Won)

223/5 - RR vs CSK, Chennai, 2010 (Lost)

223/6 - MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017 (Lost)

219/6 - MI vs CSK, Delhi, 2021 (Won)

Highest team total after first 10 overs in an IPL match

148/2 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

141/2 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

131/3 - MI vs SRH, Abu Dhabi, 2021

131/3 - PBKS vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2014

130/0 - Deccan Chargers vs MI, Mumbai DYP, 2008

129/0 - RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2016

Most boundaries (fours + sixes) in an IPL match

69 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

69 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

67 - PBKS vs LSG, Lucknow, 2023

67 - PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018

65 - Deccan Chargers vs RR, Hyderabad, 2008

Most sixes by team in an innings of the IPL match

21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

20 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

20 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

20 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

18 - RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2015

18 - RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020

18 - CSK vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

18 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

Most sixes in a Men’s T20 match (Domestic + Franchise Leagues + T20I)

38 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024

37 - Balkh Legends v Kabul Zwanan, Sharjah, APL 2018

37 - SNKP vs JT, Basseterre, CPL 2019

36 - Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

35 - JT vs TKR, Kingston, CPL 2019

35 - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023

Most sixes in an IPL match

38 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

33 - RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2018

33 - RR vs CSK, Sharjah, 2020

33 - RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2023

Most 45-plus partnerships in a team innings in T20s (Domestic + Franchise Leagues + T20I)

4 - KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, IPL 2008

4 - DC vs RR, Delhi, IPL 2015

4 - PBKS vs MI, Mumbai WS, IPL 2017

4 - MICT vs PC, Centurion, SA20 2024

4 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024