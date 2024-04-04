IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Share Emotional Hug with Pant in Heartwarming Gesture after KKR’s Victory

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Rishabh Pant scored half-century against KKR.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed an emotional moment in the ongoing season as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team owner Shah Rukh Khan hugged Rishabh Pant and was also seen showering affection on Rishabh Pant after his franchise beat Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by a huge margin of 106 runs in a high scoring match played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.

However, apart from the terrific strokeplay displayed by the batters, KKR owner Shahrukh Khan also scripted a memorable moment for the spectators as he was seen sharing a hug with DC skipper Rishabh Pant after the match ended.

Pant showed resilience in DC’s chase of 273 playing a knock of 55 runs from 25 balls laced with five sixes. Tristan Stubbs also scored a half-century for the franchise but the duo were unable to pull off the chase for the side.

In a video shared on social media by the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shahrukh was seen sharing a warm hug with wicketkeeper-batter Pant and also kissed him on the forehead. As the Television cameras zoomed in on both the players, they were seen being engaged in a lengthy chat.

The mutual admiration between the two individuals was pretty evident as they were thrilled throughout the conversation. Pant, who was engaged in his post-match duties spotted Shahrukh approaching him and was about to get up on his feet but the Bollywood superstar urged him not to do so. Shah Rukh also interacted with other squad members Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.

KKR surged at the top of the points table as a result of registering an emphatic win thanks to their second-highest total in the tournament. The massive victory also helped the team boost their net run rate by +2.518.

