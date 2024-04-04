Pant Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Slow Over Rate; Other DC Players Also Fined

Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate against KKR in their 106-run loss in Vishakhapatnam. With the emphatic win, KKR surged to the top of the team standings.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 24 lakh as his side maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

As it was Delhi Capitals second instance of maintaining slow over rate, all other members of the playing XI, including the impact players, were fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fee. In a lop sided contest, Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Delhi Capitals by a whopping 106 runs in their IPL game.

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3," an official statement issued by IPL stated.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

Opting to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a massive 272 for 7, the second highest team total in the hospital of the IPL, as they rode on a blazing 85 off just 39 balls by opener Sunil Narine. KKR then bowled out Delhi Capitals for 166 in 17.2 overs to register a comfortable win. This was KKR's second biggest win in the IPL history, while it was Delhi Capitals second biggest defeat in the history of the cash rich league.

