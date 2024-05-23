ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2024 | Sanju Samson Equals Shane Warne's Record, Achieves Most Wins as RR Captain

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 23, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

Updated : May 23, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

Sanju became the most successful captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR) as he has equaled Shane Warne's record of winning most number of matches for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson achieve the incredible feat during the clash between RR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 eliminator.

Sanju has led the Royals in 60 matches, winning 31 and losing 28. In IPL 2024, he went past Shane Warne's record of leading the Rajasthan Royals in the most number of matches. RR registered a comprehensive victory over
Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson equaled trophy-winning skipper Shane Warne's record and achieved the most wins as Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson reached the landmark after the Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Both Samson and Warne have 31 victories as the skipper of the Rajasthan-based franchise. Rahul Dravid stands in third spot on the list with 18 wins while Steven Smith won 15 matches with RR and holds the fourth place. Samson also holds the record of leading Rajasthan Royals in most matches.

Coming to the match between RR and RCB, RR won the toss and elected to bowl. Almost every RCB batter got a start, but they could not convert them into a big knock. Rajat Patidar (34 in 22 balls), Virat Kohli (33 in 24 balls) and Mahipal Lomror (32 in 17 balls) emerged as top-scorers, restricting RCB to 172/8 in their 20 overs. Avesh Khan (3/44) was the top bowler for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/19) and Trent Boult (1/16) also did a fine job of putting brakes on RCB run-rate.

In the run-chase, the Royals' got off to a fine start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 in 30 balls) and Tom Kohler Cadmore (20 in 15 balls) putting on a 46-run stand. From then on, RCB bowlers applied some pressure on Rajasthan, restricting the run-flow and getting some wickets. RR was restricted to 112/4 in 13.1 overs.

However, Riyan Parag (36 in 26 balls) held one end before he was dismissed while Shimron Hetmyer (26 in 14 balls) and Rovman Powell (16 not out off eight balls) attacked RCB in the last few overs to get a four-wicket win with an over left. Mohammed Siraj (2/33) was the top bowler for RCB. Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai to decide who plays Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on May 26.

