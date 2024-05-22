IPL 2024 | RR Trump RCB By Four Wickets To Advance Into Qualifier 2

Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals advanced into the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets.

Chasing a target of 173 runs, RR got to a solid opening start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore added 46 runs for the first wicket. However, the dismissal of the English batter led to fall of some more wickets and RR were reduced to 112/4 soon. Riyan Parag and Shemron Hetmyer then joined forces to forge a 45 run-stand for the fifth wicket. Their partnership ensured an victory for the team with six balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, RR elected to bowl after winning the toss and the opening duo of Virat Kohli (33) and Faf du Plessis (17) stitched a partnership of 37 runs for the opening wicket for RCB. The franchise kept losing their wickets at regular intervals but contributions from Rajat Patidar (34 from 22 balls) and Mahipal Lomror (32 from 17 balls) helped the team post 172/8. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

Live updates from the second innings

Over 16-19 (174/6)

Both Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer played some brilliant strokes yo bring things under control for RR and they were heading for an easy chase with only 19 runs required from the last three overs. However, a double-wicket over from Siraj in the 18th opened up the possibility of a comeback for RCB. But, Powell played a calculative innings by staying at the crease till the end and RR chased the target with six balls to spare.

Over 11-15 (126/4)

RR were in a position to chase down the target with ease but two quick wickets made the things interesting. 12 runs were amassed from the 11th over and the duo of Jurel and Parag will aim to keep the scoreboard ticking and not allow the opposition to put them under pressure. Parag produced a brilliant shot in the 13th over as he hit a pull against Ferguson to gather six runs. The partnership between Parag and Jurel was blooming but a mix-up dismissed Jurel. The equation is now tough for RR as their lower-order batters will now have to take them over the finish line. The game is going down the wire now and the chasing side needs 47 runs from the last five overs.

Over 7-10 (86/2)

The Samson-Jaiswal duo produced some brute hitting in the seventh over to get 17 runs from it. Ferguson is not allowing both batters to go big but RCB needs wickets in quick succession to make the match an enthralling contest. Jaiswal is slowly heading towards his fifty while Samson is also getting into the groove. However, Green provided an important breakthrough as he dismissed Yashasvi with a length ball onto the middle stump.

Over 0-6 (47/1)

The first two overs were quite calm for RR as they managed to muster only six runs from them. However, the opening duo of Jaiswal and Kohler-Cadmore started freeing their arms from the third over. Jaiswal with his four swashbuckling boundaries earned 16 runs from the third while his batting partner smacked a couple of boundaries to ensure 13 runs in the fourth over. However, Lockie Ferguson produced a pin-point yorker to dismiss the English batter and the wicket might help RCB orchestrate a victory.

Live updates from the first innings

Over 16-20 (172/8)

Mahipal Lomror played a quality knock of 32 runs during his stay at the crease but RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Swapnil Singh managed to hit a six in the last over to help the team breach the 170-run mark. The batting side notched up only 47 runs from the last five overs but they will hope that their bowlers are going to step up the task and defend the target.

Over 11-15 (125/5)

Patidar’s catch was dropped and that might turn out to be a fatal error for the fielding side considering the kind of form he is going through at the moment. Avesh Khan conceded two boundaries in the 12th over and the RCB duo is looking to put their foot on the pedestal. However, Ashwin came with a crucial over next as he first dismissed Green with a carrom ball and then Maxwell ended up giving a catch in the deep. The 14th over was again an expensive one with Lomror and Patidar amassing 19 runs from the six deliveries. Patidar also got dismissed and RCB are now in trouble with half of their batting unit back into the hut before the start of the slog overs.

Over 6-10 (76/2)

Cameron Green walked into bat and Yuzvendra Chahal provided an important breakthrough for the bowling side as Virat Kohli tried to play a slog sweep to the leg-spinner but ended up giving a sitter to the fielder placed in deep. The run rate has dipped a bit after Kohli’s dismissal as the batters who have arrived after him at the crease. Green scripted some fireworks in the 10th over hitting a six and a boundary.

Over 0-6 (50/1)

Some swing on offer for Trent Boult and he bamboozled both the openers du Plessis and Virat Kohli in the first over. However, both the batters broke shackles in the second over as Kohli hit a boundary towards deep midwicket while his batting partner smacked a six straight down the ground. Just when the South African opener was looking to take risks, he was dismissed by Trent Boult thanks to a screamer from Rovman Powell. Kohli is playing an anchor role from one end and the onus to steady the innings will be on him.

Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Toss

RR won the toss and opted to bowl