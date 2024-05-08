'He Got Us Extremely Worried': DC Owner Parth Jindal After IPL 2024 Clash against RR

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise owner Parth Jindal reacted to his passionate gesture after Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal at a very crucial juncture of the match number 56th of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the clash between DC and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Samson looked in exceptional form but was dismissed on 86 in a very controversial way as the third-umpire declared the right-hand batter out, but the replays suggested that Shai Hope was quite close to the boundary line when the catch was completed.

However, the third umpire decided to rule in DC's favour. It resulted in an argument between the on-field umpires and Samson, with DC owner Parth Jindal's furious celebration having sparked a massive debate among both fans and experts.

Following the catch, Jindal met Samson and in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on their social media accounts, both of them can be seen having a conversation.

Jindal, who is a scion of the JSW Group, reacted to the video posted by Delhi Capitals and explained his passionate reaction. "Was lovely interacting with Manoj and Sanju - was incredible to witness his power hitting at the 'Kotla' - he got us all extremely worried and hence the animated reaction when he was out! Had the pleasure of congratulating him as well. Great win by our boys!" Jindal said.

It was a must-win clash for the hosts to keep their hopes alive for the playoff qualification. DC rode on half-centuries from Abishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk to post 221/8 and a disciplined bowling attack made sure that RR fell short of the target as Samson's wicket came at a very crucial moment of the game.

The incident captured the attention of many social media users within a few minutes and they demanded a ban of the third umpire - Micheal Guaff. Some urged for technological innovations for such cases and some didn't take Jindal's reaction softly.

"The decisions by umpires in this season are below average. Sanju Samson's catch was not clean. He has been given out without examining the catch properly..!!," wrote CRICFOOTHAROON, a user on X.

"Animated reaction?? You forgot that Sanju Samson is an Indian player and you are behaving like you won an IPL trophy..," said one user with the user name @Bhai_saheb.

"You don’t need to give an explanation buddy," said another user with the handle @_dhrooov. "You aren't liable to offer an explanation for being emotionally invested with your team. On the contrary, it's refreshing to see people show their bare emotions rather than the sombre morose high-nosed 'upper-class' sophistication that's expected. Thank you for the entertainment," said another user with the handle name @Girish_Pillai90.

"SOLUTION @BCCI @JayShah⁩ To avoid controversial decisions like #SanjuSamson type of dismissal, the boundary ropes can be designed to 'LIGHT UP' once it comes into any external contact, like how it is now in the case of stumps & bails," wrote a user with the handle name @Cricket_Nanee.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Samson said, "I think we had it in our hands, it was like 11-12 runs per over, it was achievable, but these things happen in the IPL. Yes, we are doing both things fine, we would like to stick to what the conditions demand, 220 was 10 runs extra to chase, if we had conceded a couple of fewer boundaries, we would have made it through."

"The DC opener (Fraser McGurk) came out and did what he has done through the tournament, we still came back well. We have lost three games but all those games have been really tight, we have been playing remarkably well, we have to do some fine-tuning and make a comeback, we need to keep the momentum going," he added.

Samson was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code Code of Conduct.