IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Achieves Remarkable Feat of 100 T20s at a Single Venue

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Virat Kohli is one of the most popular names in Indian cricket and he often plays a crucial role for the Indian team with his consistency in run-scoring.

The Delhi-based cricketer has also amassed some pivotal runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League and has a plethora of records to his name.

The 35-year-old accomplished another feat in his career as he became the first Indian to play 100 T20s at a single venue as the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was his 100th T20 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

The stadium has been his home since the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) started in 2008 and he is the only cricketer in the history of the (IPL), who has been playing for the same franchise since 2008.

Kohli also holds the record for scoring most T20 runs at a single venue. He has amassed 3,276 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. After Kohli, star batter and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is second on the list of playing most T20s at a single venue as he has featured in 80 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing season as he has notched up two fifties from the three games. In the last couple of games, the Indian batter played a knock of 77 runs from 49 balls against Punjab Kings and a blitz of 83 runs from 59 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.