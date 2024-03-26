IPL 2024: Raichur Fan Enters the Field at Chinnaswamy Stadium; Touches Kohli's Feet

Bengaluru (Karnataka): There was a security lapse during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

As RCB opener and star batter Virat Kohli came to the crease to bat, a fan rushed into the field and touched Kohli's feet and later hugged him. The security personnel immediately took the fan out of the stadium and handed him over to the Bengaluru police, police sources said on Tuesday.

The police investigation revealed that the 17-year-old boy, who entered the field had arrived by train from Raichur to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. "Being an ardent fan of Virat Kohli, he paid Rs 3,000 and bought D Block ticket to watch the match," police sources added.

"The fan jumped the grill and went into the field and held Virat's feet. The police have registered a case of obstruction of duty and trespassing in the field and have taken legal action," sources added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their first victory of the 17th season of the IPL after they defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets. RCB rode on a gritty 77 by star batter Virat Kohli and a late onslaught by wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik to register a win in a edge of seat thriller.

RCB had suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the IPL 2024 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.