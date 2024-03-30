IPL 2024: ‘How much Kohli will do Alone’? Sunil Gavaskar blasts RCB on their performance against KKR

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Friday. RCB batted first in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders and posted 182/6 on the scoreboard. Virat Kohli was the star of the show for the team as he played a knock of unbeaten 83 runs to help the team cross the 180-run mark. Apart from him none of the other batters were able to play a stellar knock.

RCB is yet to win an IPL trophy and it is one of the four teams in the competition, which is yet to register a victory. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has blasted the RCB batters after their dismal show in the match against KKR saying someone should have accompanied Virat Kohli at the crease.

"You tell me how much Kohli will do alone--someone should have supported him--if he received the support, he would have scored 120 instead of 83, so this is teamwork, not a single-man game, he didn't get any support today," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The RCB batter, Kohli, has hit 241 sixes and he is the fourth batter in the list of players with the most maximums. Kohli has been consistent in the ongoing season playing vital knocks in a couple of games for the franchise. RCB is going to square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru from 7:30 pm IST.