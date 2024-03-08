Rohit Sharma achieves historic feat; equals Sunil Gavaskar's unique record

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 30 minutes ago

Rohit Sharma inked his name in the record books on Friday with a blistering hundred in the fifth Test against England.

Rohit Sharma inked his name in the record books on Friday with a blistering hundred in the fifth Test against England. He is now the joint-leader along with Sunil Gavaskar in the list of Indian openers with most Test hundreds against England.

Dharamshala: Rohit Sharma played a scintillating knock of 103 runs in the fifth test of the bilateral series between India and England breaking a few records on his way.

The Indian skipper amassed 103 runs from 162 balls and his stay at the crease included three sixes. With the ton, he became the joint leader in the list of Indian openers with the most hundreds against England along with Sunil Gavaskar. Vijay Merchant has three centuries to his name while Murali Vijay has also three hundreds to his name.

Also, he now has the most Test hundreds (6) for India in Test cricket since 2021. Shubman Gill has four centuries to his name while Ravindra Jadeja has amassed three tons so far. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have three hundreds to their name.

Here are the other records broken by Rohit Sharma during his stay at the crease.

Most hundreds as an opener in international cricket
49 - David Warner
45 - Sachin Tendulkar
43 - Rohit Sharma
42 - Chris Gayle
41 - Sanath Jayasuriya
40 - Matthew Hayden

Most hundreds by an India batter in international cricket
100 - Sachin Tendulkar
80 - Virat Kohli
48 - Rahul Dravid
48 - Rohit Sharma
38 - Virender Sehwag
38 - Sourav Ganguly

India are in a commanding position in the fifth Test of the series as they have taken a significant lead after bundling out England on 218. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma scored centuries and the duo stitched a 171-run partnership for the second wicket.

Read More

  1. IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: England Strike Twice in Two Overs, Gill Follows Rohit to Pavilion
  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: Rohit Sharma completes fifty; India 124/1 by Stumps on Day 1
  3. Vital to Play Domestic Cricket if Fit and Available Unless Certified Otherwise, Remarks Rohit Sharma

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

Women's Day 2024: All You Should Know About Menstrual Hygiene

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.