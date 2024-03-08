Rohit Sharma achieves historic feat; equals Sunil Gavaskar's unique record

Dharamshala: Rohit Sharma played a scintillating knock of 103 runs in the fifth test of the bilateral series between India and England breaking a few records on his way.

The Indian skipper amassed 103 runs from 162 balls and his stay at the crease included three sixes. With the ton, he became the joint leader in the list of Indian openers with the most hundreds against England along with Sunil Gavaskar. Vijay Merchant has three centuries to his name while Murali Vijay has also three hundreds to his name.

Also, he now has the most Test hundreds (6) for India in Test cricket since 2021. Shubman Gill has four centuries to his name while Ravindra Jadeja has amassed three tons so far. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have three hundreds to their name.

Here are the other records broken by Rohit Sharma during his stay at the crease.

Most hundreds as an opener in international cricket

49 - David Warner

45 - Sachin Tendulkar

43 - Rohit Sharma

42 - Chris Gayle

41 - Sanath Jayasuriya

40 - Matthew Hayden

Most hundreds by an India batter in international cricket

100 - Sachin Tendulkar

80 - Virat Kohli

48 - Rahul Dravid

48 - Rohit Sharma

38 - Virender Sehwag

38 - Sourav Ganguly

India are in a commanding position in the fifth Test of the series as they have taken a significant lead after bundling out England on 218. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma scored centuries and the duo stitched a 171-run partnership for the second wicket.