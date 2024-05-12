IPL 2024 | Chennai Super Kings Put Their One Foot In The Playoffs, Beat RR By Five Wickets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Chennai Super Kings on Sunday clinched a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring thriller to brighten their IPL playoffs qualification chances here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 142 on a tricky surface, CSK made 145 for 5 in 18.2 overs with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad dropping the anchor to make a well-compiled unbeaten 42 (41 balls). Rookie Sameer Rizvi hit an eight-ball 15 not out with three fours to end the game in a jiffy after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out after obstructing the field.

Earlier in the first innings, CSK bowlers led by seamer Simarjeet Singh produced a unified show to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a modest 141 for 5. Pacer Tushar Deshpande took 2/30 while the others produced disciplined spells. For RR, Riyan Parag top scored with 47 not out off 35 balls with three sixes and one four.

Match Updates From Here

Overs 16-18.2 (145/5)

Ravindra Jadeja, who got lucky on the last ball of the 15th over, lost his wicket in the next over by becoming the only third victim of obstructing the field after Yusuf Pathan and Amit Mishra. At that time, it looked like RR could make a game out of it as impact player Sameer Rizvi came out to bat ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been in terrific form. Moreover, Rizvi showed everyone that he hadn't made it to the grand stage by luck, but he had earned it. His unbeaten cameo of 15 runs off 8 balls took CSK to another win - the seventh of the season and they have grabbed crucial two points to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Ravindra Jadeja, who got lucky on the last ball of the 15th over, lost his wicket in the next over by becoming the only third victim of obstructing the field after Yusuf Pathan and Amit Mishra. At that time, it looked like RR could make a game out of it as impact player Sameer Rizvi came out to bat ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been in terrific form. Moreover, Rizvi showed everyone that he hadn't made it to the grand stage by luck, but he had earned it. His unbeaten cameo of 15 runs off 8 balls took CSK to another win - the seventh of the season and they have grabbed crucial two points to stay in contention for the playoffs. Overs 11-15 (116/4)

Nandre Burger provided another breakthrough for RR as he removed Moeen Ali. RR got a couple of wickets in quick succession. But then all-rounder Shivam Dube smashed a couple of fours and a six before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the same over. Dube's cameo changed the whole scenario of the game and slightly tilted it towards CSK's favour taking the required run rate below six. Sanju Samson then brought back Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack, but Ruturaj Gaikwad whacked him for a boundary releasing the pressure. However, Chahal had almost picked a wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, but Jos Buttler couldn't hold on to it at the deep. He had almost crossed the boundary line, but he did well to throw the ball inside the boundary.

Nandre Burger provided another breakthrough for RR as he removed Moeen Ali. RR got a couple of wickets in quick succession. But then all-rounder Shivam Dube smashed a couple of fours and a six before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the same over. Dube's cameo changed the whole scenario of the game and slightly tilted it towards CSK's favour taking the required run rate below six. Sanju Samson then brought back Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack, but Ruturaj Gaikwad whacked him for a boundary releasing the pressure. However, Chahal had almost picked a wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, but Jos Buttler couldn't hold on to it at the deep. He had almost crossed the boundary line, but he did well to throw the ball inside the boundary. Overs 7-10 (77/1)

CSK doing well to stay ahead of the required rate and looks like Daryl Mitchell is on a mission to attack with Ruturaj Gaikwad playing second fiddle. Rachin Ravindra did well to attack and get the side off to a positive start. Looked in the mood for a decent run today but Ravichandran Ashwin outsmarted him. RR bowlers pulled things back slightly by creating pressure on the batters and not letting them free their arms. Chahal came out to bowl and he picked up a wicket straightaway and conceded only one run in his first over. He removed dangerous-looking Daryl Mitchell and helped RR to make a comeback in the game. Ashwin also made a nice comeback after conceding a couple of boundaries in the previous over.

CSK doing well to stay ahead of the required rate and looks like Daryl Mitchell is on a mission to attack with Ruturaj Gaikwad playing second fiddle. Rachin Ravindra did well to attack and get the side off to a positive start. Looked in the mood for a decent run today but Ravichandran Ashwin outsmarted him. RR bowlers pulled things back slightly by creating pressure on the batters and not letting them free their arms. Chahal came out to bowl and he picked up a wicket straightaway and conceded only one run in his first over. He removed dangerous-looking Daryl Mitchell and helped RR to make a comeback in the game. Ashwin also made a nice comeback after conceding a couple of boundaries in the previous over. Overs 1-6 (56/1)

CSK got the start they would have wanted. They have scored runs at the run rate of over nine and now need to score a run a ball to win this encounter. Rachin Ravindra came out with an intent but lost his wicket to Ravichandran Ashwin. Daryl Mitchell came out to bat and scored runs at a high strike rate. He played a couple of sweeps against Ashwin and took his side past 50-run mark and found consecutive boundaries against Sandeep Sharma. From here CSK will be losing the game if they couldn't chase the target down.

END OF RAJASTHAN ROYALS INNINGS