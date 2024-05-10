IPL 2024: GT Keep Themselves Alive In Playoffs' Race, Beat CSK By 35 Runs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Skipper Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan smashed brilliant hundreds in a record-equalling double hundred plus opening stand to power Gujarat Titans to a comfortable 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Friday. Gujarat with this win stay alive in theory for a place in play-offs.

Sudharsan struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes to help GT post a daunting 231 for 3 after being sent into bat.

The two batters put on 210 runs for the first wicket and equalled the record set by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul in 2022.

Chasing the stiff target, CSK witnessed a torrid start before Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34) and Moeen Ali (56 off 36) shared 109 runs for the fourth wicket to keep their team in the hunt. But the target was too stiff as CSK were eventually restricted to 196 for 8 in 20 overs.

Towards the end, Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a 11-ball 26-run cameo but in vain. For GT, Mohit Sharma (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/38) picked up two wickets.

Match Live Updates Start From Here

Over 16-20 (196/8)

Jadeja and Dube smashed two sixes and a four in the final over of Katik Tyagi, to bring back the momentum to their side's favour. But then Mohit Sharma picked his third wicket of the night, removing Dube on 21. Rashid Khan then sent Jadeja and Santner back to the pavilion and almost sealed the deal for the side. Dhoni played cameo of 26 runs off 11 balls with three sixes, two of which came against Rashid in the final over and a boundary which wasn't enough to beat GT. The hosts won the contest by 35 runs and kept themselves alive in the race for playoffs as the tournament enters in the buisness end. Over 11-15 (135/5)

Gujarat Titans have pulled things back slightly in their favour after couple of expensive to the start of this phase. Moeen Ali smashed three sixes in an over to Noor Ahmed and then Mitchell took a boundary and a six in an over of Rashid Khan. Both of them recorded the highest partnership for CSK this season. But then, Gill went towards his most experienced bowler Mohit Sharma and he delivered a wicket for GT. He removed Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34 balls) in his first over and put a small break if the visitors innings. Mohit Sharma didn't stop their and sent another set batter - Moeen Ali back to the pavilion. CSK have collected 57 runs in the last five overs but lost two big wickets especially both of their set batters. Once again, the match has slightly went towards the hosts now. CSK now need 95 off last 30 balls to win this encounter. Over 7-10 (86/3)

Losing three of your front line bowlers is surely a huge loss and it clearly showed up today for the Super Kings.. However deep CSK bat, GT have the resources to restrict them from this situation. Both the batters showed a nice blend of big shots and singles, doubles to build a partnership. They ensured that their side won't lose a wicket, stitching fifty partnership. They have accumuled 43 runs in the last four overs and didn't lose a wicket as well. The stage has been set for CSK to lauch fireworks now if they really want reach near to target if not win the clash. Notably, Rashid and Noor have bowled one over each and GT can bowl six overs of spin along with Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Warrier waiting for their chance to bowl in the death. Over 1-6 (43/3)

Brilliant powerplay for GT almost blowing the knockout punch on CSK for this game. The bowling has been pretty good but it's the fielding that's bought them all three wickets. All of them half-chances and all of them converted. This is GT's game to lose. Their main weapons Noor and Rashid are yet to be used and the asking rate is 13.5 already. However, Mitchell and Moeen broke the shackles in the last 12 balls of the powerplay scoring four boundaries. GT have won the powerplay completely, CSK batters need to showcase their power hitting skills if they want keep themselves alive in the hunt.

END OF GUJARAT TITANS INNINGS