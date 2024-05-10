IPL 2024: GT Keep Themselves Alive In Playoffs' Race, Beat CSK By 35 Runs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Skipper Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan smashed brilliant hundreds in a record-equalling double hundred plus opening stand to power Gujarat Titans to a comfortable 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Friday. Gujarat with this win stay alive in theory for a place in play-offs.
Sudharsan struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes to help GT post a daunting 231 for 3 after being sent into bat.
The two batters put on 210 runs for the first wicket and equalled the record set by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul in 2022.
Chasing the stiff target, CSK witnessed a torrid start before Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34) and Moeen Ali (56 off 36) shared 109 runs for the fourth wicket to keep their team in the hunt. But the target was too stiff as CSK were eventually restricted to 196 for 8 in 20 overs.
Towards the end, Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a 11-ball 26-run cameo but in vain. For GT, Mohit Sharma (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/38) picked up two wickets.
- Over 16-20 (196/8)
Jadeja and Dube smashed two sixes and a four in the final over of Katik Tyagi, to bring back the momentum to their side's favour. But then Mohit Sharma picked his third wicket of the night, removing Dube on 21. Rashid Khan then sent Jadeja and Santner back to the pavilion and almost sealed the deal for the side. Dhoni played cameo of 26 runs off 11 balls with three sixes, two of which came against Rashid in the final over and a boundary which wasn't enough to beat GT. The hosts won the contest by 35 runs and kept themselves alive in the race for playoffs as the tournament enters in the buisness end.
- Over 11-15 (135/5)
Gujarat Titans have pulled things back slightly in their favour after couple of expensive to the start of this phase. Moeen Ali smashed three sixes in an over to Noor Ahmed and then Mitchell took a boundary and a six in an over of Rashid Khan. Both of them recorded the highest partnership for CSK this season. But then, Gill went towards his most experienced bowler Mohit Sharma and he delivered a wicket for GT. He removed Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34 balls) in his first over and put a small break if the visitors innings. Mohit Sharma didn't stop their and sent another set batter - Moeen Ali back to the pavilion. CSK have collected 57 runs in the last five overs but lost two big wickets especially both of their set batters. Once again, the match has slightly went towards the hosts now. CSK now need 95 off last 30 balls to win this encounter.
- Over 7-10 (86/3)
Losing three of your front line bowlers is surely a huge loss and it clearly showed up today for the Super Kings.. However deep CSK bat, GT have the resources to restrict them from this situation. Both the batters showed a nice blend of big shots and singles, doubles to build a partnership. They ensured that their side won't lose a wicket, stitching fifty partnership. They have accumuled 43 runs in the last four overs and didn't lose a wicket as well. The stage has been set for CSK to lauch fireworks now if they really want reach near to target if not win the clash. Notably, Rashid and Noor have bowled one over each and GT can bowl six overs of spin along with Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Warrier waiting for their chance to bowl in the death.
- Over 1-6 (43/3)
Brilliant powerplay for GT almost blowing the knockout punch on CSK for this game. The bowling has been pretty good but it's the fielding that's bought them all three wickets. All of them half-chances and all of them converted. This is GT's game to lose. Their main weapons Noor and Rashid are yet to be used and the asking rate is 13.5 already. However, Mitchell and Moeen broke the shackles in the last 12 balls of the powerplay scoring four boundaries. GT have won the powerplay completely, CSK batters need to showcase their power hitting skills if they want keep themselves alive in the hunt.
END OF GUJARAT TITANS INNINGS
- Over 16-20 (231/3)
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan forged the highest-ever opening partnership in IPL history. Both the batters brought their centuries to take their side past the 200-run mark. But then CSK made a slight comeback, picking up three crucial wickets in the end thanks to Tushar Deshpande's over where he removed both the set batters. Shardul Thakur went for only 25 runs in his four overs whereas every other bowler conceded runs at an economy of more than 10 except Tushar Deshpande. GT lacked the final flourishes in the death overs which helped CSK to restrict the hosts to 231.
Highest team totals against CSK
231/4 by PBKS, Cuttack, 2014
231/3 by GT, Ahmedabad, 2024*
226/6 by PBKS, Wankhede, 2014
223/5 by RR, Chennai, 2010
Highest team totals for GT
233/3 vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023
231/3 vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024
227/2 vs LSG, Ahmedabad, 2023
220/8 vs DC, Delhi, 2024
Most individual hundreds at a venue in T20s
5 - Chris Gayle at Mirpur
4 - Michael Klinger at Bristol
4 - Virat Kohli at Bengaluru
4 - Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad
Highest partnership in IPL (any wickets)
229 - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016 (2nd wkts)
215* - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs MI, Wankhede, 2015 (2nd wkts)
210* - Q de Kock & KL Rahul vs KKR, Dy Patil , 2022 (1st wkts)
210 - Shubman GIll & S Sudharsan vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024 (1st wkts)
206 - A Gilchrist & S Marsh vs RCB, Dharamsala, 2011 (2nd wkts)
204* - C Gayle & Virat Kohli vs DC, Delhi, 2012 (2nd wkts) (All stats are taken from Cricbuzz)
- Over 11-15 (190/0)
The unbeaten 148-run partnership between Gill & Sudharsan is the highest against CSK for any wickets in IPL surpassing 144 runs by Rahane & Watson in 2015. This is a brilliant assault from GT. The lower-ranked teams will be jumping for joy that GT are absolutely piling on the runs and CSK's NRR will take a big dent too. Having said that this seems to be a belter, so you never know. You wonder if Ruturaj could have used Santner more. Yes, there's not much in for spin, but Santner is a class act at varying speeds and can outdo batters in flight. The worry of Sai taking him on seems to be playing a bigger role on the captain's mind, but his other choices are anyway going 15+ easily. Gill dropped by Deshpande on 72 and continued to capitalise. Daryl Mitchell bowled out with figures of 0/52. A total of 83 runs have come for GT in the last five overs. GT might see themselves fancy for breaching SRH's highest team total of 287 against RCB.
Fewest innings to 1000 IPL runs
21 - Shaun Marsh
23 - Lendl Simmons
25 - Matthew Hayden
25 - Sai Sudharsan*
26 - Jonny Bairstow
The previous best by an Indian is Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sachin in 31 innings.
- Over 7-10 (107/0)
Sudharshan and Gill continued to play aggressively. They didn't have any chance for the opposition to make a comeback and pick a wicket. The runs kept flowing for the hosts as CSK failed to build any pressure. GT went past the 100-run mark inside 10 overs and is all set to take as they would be eyeing to post a 230+ run target against the long batting lineup of CSK. The pitch is looking nice to bat on and CSK bat almost till no.10 tonight. It's important for the Titans to score as many runs as they can. CSK, on the other hand, need a wicket if they want to restrict GT under a chasable target.
- Over 1-6 (58/0)
Shubman Gill batted positively and got off to a quick start. He smacked Santner for 14 in the first over while Sai Sudharshan took his time as usual to settle down and then showcased his class along with the power-hitting skills. CSK's decision to play with an Indian pacer attack proved to be unsuccessful in the powerplay. There was no help for the pacer and spinner as well. The ball was coming nicely on the bat and both the batters have used it very well. It's a third fifty-run stand and built a nice foundation for another 200+ run total.
- Impact substitutes
Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary
- Playing XI
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh
- Toss
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to field.
