IPL 2024| DC Beat RR By 20 Runs To Keep Themselves Alive In Race To Playoffs

Delhi: Delhi Capitals kept themselves alive in the race to playoffs with a 20-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing a mammoth target of 222, Sanju Samson was the lone warrior for RR as he scored 86 runs from 46 balls. RR ended up putting 201/8 on the scoreboard as the other batters except for the RR skipper faltered. It was a collective effort from the bowling unit of DC which helped them win the game.

Earlier in the day, being invited to bat first, DC were off to a blistering start in a quick time. The opening pair of Jake Fraser-McGurk (50) and Abhishek Porel (65) added 60 runs for the opening wicket in just 4.2 overs. However, wickets kept falling after the dismissal of the former but Tristan Stubbs provided some brisk hitting during his knock of 41 runs from 20 balls. They posted 221/8 eventually on the scoreboard. R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.

Live updates from the second innings

Over 16-20 (201/8)

Samson had the ability to take the game away but he was caught by Shai Hope with a catch at the boundary ropes. It was a controversial take as it looked as if replays weren't clear enough to check whether the fielder has stepped on the boundary rope or not. The RR skipper had a heated argument with on-field umpires but he has to walk off eventually as the third umpire was convinced about his dismissal. None of the other batters able to take the team over the finish line and the team ended up posting 201 on scoreboard. DC win the contest by 20 runs and keep themselves alive in the race to playoff.

Ove 11-15 (159/3)

Rasikh Salam removed Riyan Parag as he deceived the batter with a back-of-a-hand slower delivery. However, Samson is going gung-ho at the moment and he completed his fifty with six in the 12th over. Further, the batter scripted some destruction to garner 18 runs of the over and RR needed him to stay from one end till the end of the game. 50-run stand complete between Shubham Dubey and Samson with the duo on their way to take the game deep.

Over 7-10 (93/2)

A very calm phase for the batting side and the required run rate is massively taking a leap. Riyan Parag hit a couple of sixes but he is not able to set the foot on the pedestal and boost up the scoring rate. Samson now needs to up the ante as soon as possible with the team needing to score more than 10 runs per over.

Over 0-6 (67/2)

It is going to be another high-scoring game today considering the kind of start RR has got to. Jaiswal was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed on the second ball of the innings but Sanju Samson has been playing with aggression ever since he walked into the middle. The duo scripted a 50-run stand and Khaleel Ahmed suffered most damage in the third over conceding 18 runs from it. However, just when Buttler was looking to switch his gears he was dismissed by Axar Patel.

Live updates from the first innings

Over 16-20 (221/8)

Naib started off the innings in an impressive manner as he hit a maximum over long-on to Chahal. Sandeep Sharma then came up with an economical over but it was Chahal again who turned out to be expensive conceding 21 runs in the 18th over as the duo of Stubbs and Naib took him to the cleansers. Boult provided wicket of Naib to RR as he bowled a cutter outside off going away from the batter and he played it towards third-man. Rasikh Salam provided finishing touch to the DC innings with a scoop in the penultimate over. 18 runs of the 20th over.

Over 11-15 (156/5)

Abhishek Porel completed his fifty and he smacked a six and a four in the 11th over. Pant also hit a six over fine leg in the next over and the duo is now taking the chances to steer the scoring rate for the team. He was then dismissed by Ashwin and then Pant was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Gulbadin Naib walks to the crease and it will be interesting to see how he fares in his first match of the season. Ashwin also a brilliant spell with 15th over.

Over 7-10 (115/3)

After Fraser-McGurk went back to the dugout, Abhishek Porel continued the carnage from one end. He smacked a boundary in the seventh over from Riyan Parag and then whacked Yuzevendra Chahal for a six. He stepped out to a googly from the leg-spinner and whacked a humongous six to the spinner. Axar also joined the party in the ninth over as he played a slog sweep to clear the fence but was caught in the deep while facing Ashwin. Axar was also dismissed in the tenth over as he handed a catch down the ground to long-off.

Over 0-6 (78/2)

Trent Boult used the swing he was getting very smartly in the first over and cramped Fraser-McGurk for room. It was a tidy first over but Abhishek Porel opened his arms in the second over from Sandeep Sharma hitting a couple of boundaries. However, Boult wasn’t able to restrict the young Australian in the third over and he kept on hitting some explosive strokes. The Australian young gun is orchestrating a carnage here and DC are off to a flier. The deliveries with more quality didn’t send JFM to the dugout but a full toss was enough for his dismissal as he handed an easy catch in the cover region. Shai Hoop also followed him back to the pavilion as he was run out in an unlucky manner.

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Toss

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl