To Ensure Full Statehood for Delhi When INDIA Bloc Forms Govt: Kejriwal

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

To Ensure Full Statehood for Delhi When INDIA Bloc Forms Govt: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (IANS Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a street meeting said that the BJP is rattled by the fact that it will suffer defeat when Lok Sabha poll results are declared on June 4.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP is rattled since the INDIA bloc would come to power at the Centre after Lok Sabha polls and the AAP, a constituent of the alliance, would ensure full statehood for the national capital. Addressing a street meeting in Kalkaji in support of the party's South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Sahi Ram Pahalwan, he said, "The BJP is rattled by the fact that it will suffer defeat when Lok Sabha poll results are declared on June 4."

"(PM Narendra) Modi ji is using abusive words. He called Sharad Pawar a 'bhatakti aatma' (restless soul). Modiji is 74 years old and Pawar ji is 84. Is it right to use such language for an elderly person?," the AAP national convener said.

Asserting that the INDIA bloc will come to power on June 4, Kejriwal said, "The AAP will be a part of the government. We will ensure full statehood for Delhi. There are good government schools and hospitals In Delhi but the law-and-order situation is not favourable," he added.

